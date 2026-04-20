Samsung chief clicks selfie with PM Modi, S. Korean President at Noida facility

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Lee Jae-yong, Executive Chairman of Samsung Electronics, on Monday took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, during a state luncheon at the company’s Noida facility.

The gesture highlighted Samsung’s local manufacturing capabilities in India and came after the bilateral summit between the two leaders.

Lee and Modi also interacted with business leaders from both countries, according to a statement from the South Korean presidential office. Ahead of the luncheon, the leaders posed for a group photograph with industry representatives, with the gathering serving as a platform for continued economic dialogue.

Samsung has been manufacturing mobile phones at its Noida plant since 1996, producing a range of devices from budget models to flagship smartphones, including foldables.

President Lee is on a state visit to India and Vietnam, accompanied by a large business delegation.

Lee Jae-yong was set to attend the Korea-India Business Forum, which witnessed a participation of 250 Korean businesspeople, including the heads of Korea's top four conglomerates, with Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

Meanwhile, during his visit to India, the South Korean President paid tribute at a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring one of India’s most influential figures and pledging to carry forward his legacy by promoting global peace.

He also visited Raj Ghat before holding summit talks with Prime Minister Modi on the second day of his three-day state visit.

“Hoping Mahatma Gandhi’s peaceful spirit fills the world with peace, I will make joint efforts,” Lee said.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, Lee expressed hope for developing mutually beneficial relations with India.

“If you look carefully, there are many things that serve the interests of both countries,” he said, adding that the two nations should work together to build a bright future rooted in peace and democracy.

--IANS

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