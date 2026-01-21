January 21, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

SAMPANN-DigiLocker integration offers paperless documents for all pensioners

SAMPANN-DigiLocker integration offers paperless documents for all pensioners

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that SAMPANN pension portal, developed by Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts, has integrated with DigiLocker and pensioners can gain anytime access to Pension Payment Orders (e-PPOs), gratuity sanction orders and other important documents through Digilocker accounts.

All pensioners under the Department of Telecommunications have been informed about the successful integration of the SAMPANN pension portal with the DigiLocker platform, in line with the Digital India programme.

SAMPANN users can enter their PPO number in each category of service and ‘Click on Get Document’.

The system will generate the Pension Certificate/Gratuity Payment order/Commutation Payment order/Form-16 (as requested by the SAMPANN user) associated with the entered details, said the government.

According to the Ministry of Communications the integration allows pensioners to effortlessly fetch key documents from SAMPANN, including Communication Sanctions and Form-16 directly through their DigiLocker accounts.

“Accessible anytime and anywhere via smartphone or desktop, the facility ensures secure, paperless access, boosting transparency, convenience, and ease for essential services like banking or medical reimbursements,” the statement said.

This initiative eliminates the need for physical copies, saving time and resources for pensioners across Delhi-NCR and beyond, said Ashish Joshi, Pr. Controller of Communication Accounts, Delhi.

He also added that this initiative empowers our pensioners with digital self-reliance, aligning with government’s vision for a paperless digital governance.

Pensioners can activate the service by logging into digilocker.gov.in with Aadhaar, linking their PPO number, and downloading documents instantly.

Dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29, 2018, SAMPANN marks a shift from system-centric administration to pensioner-centric governance, freeing retirees and their families from visiting offices to claim their rightful benefits.

It has digitised the entire pension lifecycle — from initiation and processing of cases to issuance of e-Pension Payment Orders, disbursement, accounting, reconciliation, financial reporting, audit facilitation, and grievance redressal.

