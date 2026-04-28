April 28, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Sameera Reddy reveals surprising family connection to Imran Khan - Genelia D'Souza’s ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’

Sameera Reddy reveals surprising family connection to Imran Khan - Genelia D'Souza’s ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently made a surprising revelation and stated a fun and lesser-known connection to the cult classic film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’.

The actress revealed that the iconic character of ‘Bombs’ from the movie was played by none other than her own sister-in-law, Alishka Varde.

Sharing a fun video of herself and her mother-in-law, Sameera wrote, “She’s my chaos, I’m her calm.”

Sameera used the iconic song of Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as the background score

Revealing an unknown fact from the movie, Sameera wrote, “Did you know ‘Bombs’ from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is my sis in law? Sassy Saasu’s daughter Alishka @diydayalishka.”

In the video shared by Sameera, she is seen recreating a fun moment with her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde.

The duo in the video is seen in a playful mood, where Sameera acts annoyed as her mother-in-law is completely engrossed in her own world, doing her makeup and indulging in self-love.

Talking about Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, the movie that was released in 2008, quickly went on to become a youth favorite. It was directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie starred Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles, and also featured a memorable ensemble of friends including Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija, Sugandha Garg, and Prateik Babbar.

The songs by A. R. Rahman, like “Kabhi Kabhi Aditi”, “Pappu Can’t Dance” and others went onto become chartbusters.

On the personal front, Sameera Reddy tied the knot with businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and took a sabbatical from work to focus on family life.

Sameera is now all set to return to the screens with her upcoming movie Aakhri Sawaal.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

‘Not the right time to panic, forget and move on’: Piyush Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

'Not the right time to panic...’: Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! (Photo Credit: Manjima Mohan/Instagram)

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar verifiable credentials in Google Wallet

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Mumbai man arrested for stabbing two security guards after asking to recite 'Kalma'

Lone wolf attack? Radicalised Mumbai man held for stabbing 2 guards after asking them to recite 'Kalma'

NITI Aayog, roadmap, Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI, UPI

NITI Aayog launches roadmap for next phase of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure journey