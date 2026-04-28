Sameera Reddy reveals surprising family connection to Imran Khan - Genelia D'Souza’s ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently made a surprising revelation and stated a fun and lesser-known connection to the cult classic film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’.

The actress revealed that the iconic character of ‘Bombs’ from the movie was played by none other than her own sister-in-law, Alishka Varde.

Sharing a fun video of herself and her mother-in-law, Sameera wrote, “She’s my chaos, I’m her calm.”

Sameera used the iconic song of Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as the background score

Revealing an unknown fact from the movie, Sameera wrote, “Did you know ‘Bombs’ from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is my sis in law? Sassy Saasu’s daughter Alishka @diydayalishka.”

In the video shared by Sameera, she is seen recreating a fun moment with her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde.

The duo in the video is seen in a playful mood, where Sameera acts annoyed as her mother-in-law is completely engrossed in her own world, doing her makeup and indulging in self-love.

Talking about Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, the movie that was released in 2008, quickly went on to become a youth favorite. It was directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie starred Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles, and also featured a memorable ensemble of friends including Nirav Mehta, Alishka Varde, Karan Makhija, Sugandha Garg, and Prateik Babbar.

The songs by A. R. Rahman, like “Kabhi Kabhi Aditi”, “Pappu Can’t Dance” and others went onto become chartbusters.

On the personal front, Sameera Reddy tied the knot with businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and took a sabbatical from work to focus on family life.

Sameera is now all set to return to the screens with her upcoming movie Aakhri Sawaal.

–IANS

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