November 13, 2025 4:56 PM हिंदी

Sameera Reddy calls coconut water ‘nature’s OG sports drink’ in a humorous post

Sameera Reddy calls coconut water ‘nature’s OG sports drink’ in a humorous post

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy took to social media to share a witty post praising the benefits of coconut water.

In her fun and relatable style, the actress encouraged everyone to enjoy the drink without overanalyzing it, calling it “nature’s OG sports drink.” Her post highlighted how coconut water helps with hydration, heart health, and post-workout recovery — all while keeping the tone light and humorous. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a fun video and captioned it as, “Just drink it, don’t Google it You don’t need Google to tell you coconut water’s a W. But since we’re here...Great for hydration Replenishes electrolytes Supports heart health Helps post-workout recovery Nature’s OG sports drink, straight from the shell. Now go sip it before someone starts explaining it again.”

In the clip, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress is seen plucking a fresh coconut from a tree in her garden and sipping its water straight from the shell. The hilarious clip captures the actress’s funny expressions as her trainer lists the benefits of coconut water while she sips it.

Interestingly, Sameera Reddy frequently offers a peek into her serene Goan lifestyle through social media. Back in September, she shared a glimpse of her kitchen diaries as she prepared coconut sabudana kheer topped with fresh malai for her son. Posting the easy, homegrown recipe on Instagram, Sameera emphasized her love for wholesome, fuss-free cooking made with ingredients sourced from her own terrace garden. The video showed her plucking coconuts straight from the tree before turning them into the delicious family-favourite dessert.

In the caption of her post, the actress spoke about embracing a simple lifestyle in Goa. She expressed gratitude for the tall coconut tree on her terrace, which added a personal touch to her recipes.

Sameera Reddy shifted to Goa with her family in 2020.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29 (File image)

Pakistan: Two more dengue deaths raises Sindh's 2025 toll to 29

Investors accounts on NSE surpasses 24 crore

Investor accounts on NSE surpass 24 crore

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

India, Canada discuss ways to boost bilateral trade, promote investments

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation, says Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Playing with Gill is always enjoyable, he’s one of the great players of our generation: Jaiswal

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Vijay Varma reveals his first reaction after reading the script of 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

Coldplay, Dua Lipa join stars demanding price cap on ticket resales

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

India, Nepal ink pact to expand trade via rail route

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

FMSCI National Racing Championship heads for grand finale in Coimbatore

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes

Glen Powell says he is done with remakes