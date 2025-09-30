Sameera Reddy attempts Garba for the first time with her Gujarati mother-in-law

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy shared a delightful moment as she tried Garba for the very first time, joining her Gujarati mother-in-law in the traditional dance.

The experience captured the festive spirit and showcased a warm bonding moment between the two. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera posted a video where she is seen going Garba alongside her mother-in-law Manjri Varde. In the clip, the actress clad in white suit, is seen holding dandiya and dancing with her mother-in-law. The two also happyily posed together for the camera. Sharing their video, Reddy wrote, “Yeh kya ho raha hai!? Gujju Saasu South Indian Bahu #garba #gujju #dandiya #goa #navratri #navratrivibes Love to all our Panjim Gujarati Samaj ladies @riddhi88 @hariti05.”

The text on the clip read, “Pov-A South Indian attempting Garba for the first time.” The ‘De Dana Dan’ actress also added Dandiya Beats (Kamariya) played in the background as the perfect musical score for the celebrations. Sameera often shares fun and lighthearted reels with her mother-in-law on social media, giving a glimpse of their strong bond.

A few weeks ago, Reddy offered a peek into her Goan lifestyle as she prepared coconut sabudana kheer with fresh malai for her son. She shared a video capturing her plucking coconuts from the tree in her home garden, giving a charming glimpse into her tranquil Goan lifestyle. Sameera went on to prepare a coconut sabudana kheer topped with fresh malai, describing it as a family favourite that is both wholesome and delicious.

In her caption, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress emphasized her love for simple living in Goa, often incorporating fresh, home-grown produce into her meals.

On the work front, Sameera Reddy is all set to return to the big screen after 13 years with the upcoming horror film “Chimni.”

Speaking about her role, Sameera Reddy had said, “I was drawn to Kali because of her mysterious aura. What excited me most was portraying her across three life stages—from a young bride to a mother, and later in her 60s. Each phase had emotional depth, and switching between them on set was a real challenge. I truly enjoyed diving into her many layers, and I think audiences will find the story both gripping and emotional. It’s definitely an edge-of-the-seat experience.”

--IANS

ps/