Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals the one quote that changed her perspective

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed the one quote that ended up changing her life perspective towards life.

The 'Yashoda' actress conducted a fun Q&A session on Instagram on Sunday, where one of the users asked her, "What's a quote or line that changed your perspective?"

Replying to the netizen, Samantha was heard saying, "You will find your purpose in the things that bother you, so everything that I am a part of, if you draw a map, will be connected to the the things that bother me, and that has simplified my life in many ways and maybe this will help you too, give it a try- you'll find your purpose in the things that bother you."

During the session, another cybercitizen asked her, “How to focus on health? Being a student it’s really hard to find time!! Can u plz give suggestions? (sic).”

To this, the 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' actress replied, “Honestly, it has been a long time since I was a student but I have been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now for students. The stress is ….”

The actress said that she doesn’t recall it “being so bad”.

“But I empathise with you and I really want you to understand that good grades are not everything. I think what I learnt most from being a student and the most important part of being a student was the friendships that I made , respect I had for people around me, and the kindness that I learned from my friends,” Samantha added.

Revealing the lessons she learnt in school, Samantha stated, “I learnt empathy, kindness, I learnt how to be a better human and I think these are the qualities honestly that worked out for me.”

“I don't remember any of the things that I studied in school but these are the qualities that stayed with me and that are really important in life," she concluded.

