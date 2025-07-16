July 16, 2025 6:06 PM हिंदी

Salt consumption among Indians exceed WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

Salt consumption among Indians exceeds WHO limit, raises stroke, kidney disease risk: ICMR

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Indians consume salt 2.2 times more than the amount recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), posing severe health risks such as hypertension, strokes, and kidney disease, among others, according to ICMR's National Institute of Epidemiology.

WHO recommends less than 5 grams per day of salt (roughly under a teaspoon) or below 2g of sodium per day.

However, “the mean salt consumption per day by an Indian is 11 grams per day, which is 2.2 times more than the WHO recommendation”, the ICMR-NIE said.

According to the apex research body, regular iodised salt contains 40 per cent of sodium, much higher than the WHO limit. The WHO also suggests the use of low-sodium salt to ward off the risk.

“Major salt source is hidden in Indian diet and the hidden salt is fuelling a real risk,” said the scientists at the ICMR-NIE. They pointed out common eatables such as pickles, pappad, namkeen, biscuits and cookies, bread, vada pav, chips, instant noodles, and canned and packaged foods as potential sources for excess salt.

"Excess levels of sodium are dangerous, as an estimated 1.89 million deaths each year worldwide are associated with consuming too much sodium,” the research body said.

“Too much salt in diet raises blood sodium, triggers water retention, increases blood volume, raises blood pressure (hypertension), leading to stroke, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, osteoporosis, and obesity,” it explained.

To address the issue, the ICMR-NIE has initiated Project Namak (salt) -- a community-led salt reduction study. The three-year intervention project, launched in Punjab and Telangana, will evaluate the effectiveness of structured salt reduction counselling, delivered by health workers at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), in reducing blood pressure and sodium intake among individuals with hypertension.

The project suggests the use of low-sodium salt (LSS) -- dietary salts where Sodium (Na) is replaced with Potassium (K) or Magnesium (Mg). “Switching to LSS can lower blood pressure by an average of 7/4 mmHg (millimeters of mercury),” the scientists noted.

“However, LSS is not recommended for people with kidney disease or those on potassium-restricted diets,” they added.

Sodium intake can also be reduced by eating mostly fresh, minimally processed foods, cooking with little or no added sodium/salt, limiting the use of commercial sauces, dressings, and instant products, and limiting the consumption of processed foods.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Rashmika on Hui Re track from The Girlfriend: 'Every frame felt like a moment frozen in time'

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Court orders ‘Udaipur Files’ case hearing on Monday

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Priyanka Arul Mohan to play female lead in actor Kavin's next

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Tech Mahindra’s Q1 net profit falls 2.2 pc sequentially, revenue slips slightly

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor & others from Bollywood wish Katrina Kaif on her 42nd birthday

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

India strengthens maritime ties during BIMSTEC Ports Conclave

IIT Kanpur finds 2000 years old Buddhist stupas under the ground from Mahabharata period in Haryana

IIT-Kanpur team finds signs of ancient Buddhist stupas in Haryana; could date back 2000 years

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

‘Sorry mom-dad, I won't be able to do it’: Two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Nagpur

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

Golden Temple gets third bomb threat; security stepped up

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front

ITA founder Shashi Ranjan shares why Indian television needs to buckle up on the creative front