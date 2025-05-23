Salman says ‘subah Sooraj chamkega’ as Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Kesari Veer’ releases

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who launched actor Sooraj Pancholi in 2015 with the romantic action film “Hero”, turned cheerleader for the young actor as his film “Kesari Veer” hit the big screens on Friday.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring his and Sooraj’s pictures. The image had the two resting their heads on their folded arms atop a surface, looking directly at the camera with intense gazes. Both are wearing black shirts. Salman is flaunting slicked-back hair while Sooraj has his hair tied up in a top knot.

For the caption, the star wrote: “Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega @soorajpancholi.”

Sooraj took to the comment section and wrote: “Love u sirr!! (sic).”

The son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab too shared the same image and captioned it: “#UNCONDITIONAL SIR! @beingsalmankhan.”

The video montage and the picture had the song “Main hoon hero tera” playing in the background.

Kesari Veer is a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma in the lead roles. The movie narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith.

Talking about Salman, a man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter the superstar’s residence this week.

According to media reports, the accused, the police said, made separate attempts to enter his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West). The man was identified as a 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar Singh and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).

On the film front, the star was recently seen in the film “Sikandar”, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film hit the big screens in March.

--IANS

dc/