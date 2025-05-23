May 23, 2025 12:42 PM हिंदी

Salman says ‘subah Sooraj chamkega’ as Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Kesari Veer’ releases

Salman says ‘subah Sooraj chamkega’ as Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Kesari Veer’ releases

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who launched actor Sooraj Pancholi in 2015 with the romantic action film “Hero”, turned cheerleader for the young actor as his film “Kesari Veer” hit the big screens on Friday.

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring his and Sooraj’s pictures. The image had the two resting their heads on their folded arms atop a surface, looking directly at the camera with intense gazes. Both are wearing black shirts. Salman is flaunting slicked-back hair while Sooraj has his hair tied up in a top knot.

For the caption, the star wrote: “Abhi raat hai, subah Sooraj chamkega @soorajpancholi.”

Sooraj took to the comment section and wrote: “Love u sirr!! (sic).”

The son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab too shared the same image and captioned it: “#UNCONDITIONAL SIR! @beingsalmankhan.”

The video montage and the picture had the song “Main hoon hero tera” playing in the background.

Kesari Veer is a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma in the lead roles. The movie narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith.

Talking about Salman, a man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter the superstar’s residence this week.

According to media reports, the accused, the police said, made separate attempts to enter his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West). The man was identified as a 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar Singh and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).

On the film front, the star was recently seen in the film “Sikandar”, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film hit the big screens in March.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: Core of this movie is very powerful and dramatic story

Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: Core of this movie is very powerful and dramatic story

Adani Group to invest additional Rs 50,000 crore in northeast over next 10 years

Adani Group to invest additional Rs 50,000 crore in northeast over next 10 years

Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders reiterating India’s stance against terrorism

Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders reiterating India’s stance against terrorism

Composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP ‘One’

Composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP ‘One’

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps (File Photo)

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to ban betting apps

New gene therapy to target airway and lungs via nasal spray

New gene therapy to target airway and lungs via nasal spray

Rasika Dugal reflects on the new age of ‘introverting’ amid cancelled plans

Rasika Dugal reflects on the new age of ‘introverting’ amid cancelled plans

Kajol visits city of joy to seek her Ma’s blessings

Kajol visits city of joy to seek her Ma’s blessings

Vicky, Rashmika’s ‘Chhaava’ screened at first inflatable cinema hall at Gadchiroli

Vicky, Rashmika’s ‘Chhaava’ screened at first inflatable cinema hall at Gadchiroli

India needs to further ramp up investments in military hardware, tech: Report

India needs to further ramp up investments in military hardware, space tech: Report