Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter tease reunion on broadway stage

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, who are longtime friends, who will soon star in an upcoming revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.

Winter talked about it at the 2025 Tony Awards in New York City, where he and Reeves were in attendance to present one of the awards.

Winter told people.com that he and Reeves "wanted to work together" again after their famous Bill & Ted movies, and have "known each other a very long time", fitting for "a play about two people who have known each other a very long time... And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us."

As for what fans can expect, Winter added, "I think every time the play is done, it's different, because of who's playing it. It's very, very personal, and so we're bringing ourselves to it."

Waiting for Godot will begin preview performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on September 13, ahead of an official opening on September 28. The limited-engagement production is currently scheduled through January 4, 2026.

For Reeves' Broadway debut, the John Wick actor will play Estragon. Winter, who appeared in Broadway's 1977 production of The King and I and 1979's Peter Pan, plays Vladimir in the acclaimed existential work.

Reeves and Winter became close while filming Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, a sci-fi comedy that follows time-traveling friends who visit historical figures for their history presentation.

In 1991 and 2020, they reprised their roles as Ted Logan and Bill Preston for a second and third installment of the cult-classic series.

Reeves is a recipient of numerous accolades in a career on screen spanning four decades, he is known for his leading roles in action films. In 2020, he was ranked as the fourth-greatest actor of the 21st century, and in 2022, he was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

--IANS

dc/

