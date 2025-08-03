August 03, 2025 5:02 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan's strong bond with children shines through these fond memories

Salman Khan's strong bond with children shines through these fond memories

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Salman Khan enjoys a stern personality on screen but is popular amongst his fans for his soft-heartedness, especially when it comes to children.

Giving us a sneak peek into Salman's equation with children, veteran actress Bina Kak took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a string of throwback pictures of the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor letting his inner child out in the presence of little kids.

One of the photos showed Salman enjoying the outdoors as he lay on a string bed with his little buddies. He was seen allowing a little smile on his face as he looked at the camera. In another pic, Salman was seen assisting a small kid who was trying to get hold of a bicycle.

Sharing these fond memories on social media, Kak captioned the post, "How SK bonds with little children ..generous, compassionate and caring with all ..@ankurkak @amritakak @beingsalmankhan ..fond memories ..."

For the unversed, Kak has played Salman's on-screen mother in not one but two movies - "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" in 2005 and "God Tussi Great Ho" in 2008.

Work-wise, Salman has once again returned as the host for the nineteenth season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss".

Expected to get its grand premiere on August 24, the show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Shedding light on the latest season of the reality show, Salman shared, "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone."

Over and above this, Salman will also grace the screen with "Battle Of Galwan".

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film will revolve around the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Javed-Mohsin on pressure while working on 'Dhadak 2' after 'Dhadak' music success

Javed-Mohsin on pressure while working on 'Dhadak 2' after 'Dhadak' music success

FICCI delegation explores bilateral opportunities in sports industry between India and UK. Photo credit: FICCI_India/X

FICCI delegation explores bilateral opportunities in sports industry between India and UK

FairPoint: Truth lost in sinister plot -- 2006 has no killers, 2008 has a painted narrative

FairPoint: Truth lost in sinister plot -- 2006 has no killers, 2008 has a painted narrative

Part of broader campaign by illegitimate govt: Awami League on charges against its leaders

Part of broader campaign by illegitimate govt: Awami League on charges against its leaders

Rocky Jaiswal wishes 'Happy friendship day' to his queen Hina Khan who rules his whole life

Rocky Jaiswal wishes 'Happy Friendship Day' to his queen Hina Khan who rules his whole life

Juhi Chawla congratulates SRK on National Award win

Juhi Chawla congratulates SRK on National Award win

Sohail Khan qualifies for Kudo Asian Championship 2025 after impressive wins at Surat trials

Sohail Khan qualifies for Kudo Asian Championship 2025 after impressive wins at Surat trials

Salman Khan's strong bond with children shines through these fond memories

Salman Khan's strong bond with children shines through these fond memories

ITR Filing 2025: Key rules, deductions when choosing between new and old tax regimes

ITR Filing 2025: Key rules, deductions when choosing between new and old tax regimes

We are humiliated: Afghan migrants share ordeal as Pakistan intensifies forced deportation

We are humiliated: Afghan migrants share ordeal as Pakistan intensifies forced deportation