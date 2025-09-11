Salman Khan shares picture in combat fatigues from the sets of ‘Galwan’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is juggling shooting for ‘Bigg Boss 19’ and his upcoming movie ‘Galwan’.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows the actor peeking through the clapperboard. The 86th scene from the film shows a close-up shot 1 of the actor giving his 1st take.

Salman can be seen dressed in combat fatigues featuring a jacket with insignia, and other layers of the old Personal Camouflage Disruptive Pattern Material (PC DPM). Since the Galwan stand-off happened in 2020-2021, the character has been dressed accordingly. PC DPM was replaced by the New Battle Dress Uniform (NBDU) of the INCAM (Indian National Camouflage).

The new uniform was unveiled on January 15, 2022 during the 74th Army Day Parade in New Delhi. The new pattern was designed in collaboration with NIFT.

The picture also features a wound running down the actor’s side face. He wrote in the caption, “#BattleOfGalwan”.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.

The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. This was the deadliest India–China face-off in over four decades, escalating tensions and prompting both nations to increase troop deployments and engage in diplomatic talks to avoid further conflict.

Currently, India and China have mended their relationship, and have opened multiple channels as a part of diplomacy as India struggles against the tariff imposed by the USA, the arch-rival of China in the west.

--IANS

aa/