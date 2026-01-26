Salman Khan shares adorable video of niece & nephew enjoying ‘Maatrubhoomi’ ahead of Battle of Galwan release

Mumbai, January 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on account of Republic Day on Monday, shared a warm and intimate moment from his home featuring his darling niece Ayat and nephew Ahil.

The kids along with their Mama were seen listening to the song “Maatrubhoomi” from Khan's upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

In the video, Salman is seen laying on the bed with the two kids beside him, with all three seeming to be listening to the patriotic track on a tablet.

Ayat and Ahil seem curious and cheerful while listening to the song as Salman watches them with love.

For the uninitiated, Maatrubhumi serves as the emotional and patriotic anchor of Battle of Galwan.

The makers of Battle of Galwan dropped the video of Maatrubhumi a few days ago, making it the first song from the movie album.

The song features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer alongside actress Chitrangada Singh, with their on-screen pairing appearing refreshingly organic and instantly relatable. Portrayed as a family with two young children, the visuals move seamlessly between moments of warmth within their home and stark, stirring glimpses of the Galwan battlefield. As the family is seen singing Maatrubhumi, these domestic frames are intercut with scenes of duty and conflict, powerfully juxtaposing love, sacrifice, and service to the nation, thereby strengthening the song’s emotional and patriotic impact.

Maatrubhumi is brought to life with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, while the vocals are rendered by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, two of the most celebrated voices in Indian music.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

