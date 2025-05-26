May 26, 2025 2:07 PM हिंदी

Sajid Nadiadwala marks 75 Glorious Years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a special tribute

Sajid Nadiadwala marks 75 Glorious Years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a special tribute

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala marked 75 years of his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a heartfelt celebration.

Honoring the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most iconic production houses, the milestone was commemorated in a special way — with the unveiling of a new logo to mark 75 glorious years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Speaking on the milestone, Sajid Nadiadwala shared, “I am grateful for all the love the audiences, actors, and the industry have given to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment over the years. My team at NGE, many of whom have been with me for years, play a crucial role in this journey—and I’m proud to walk this path with them.”

“At Nadiadwala Grandson, we remain committed to creating quality cinema that entertains, inspires, and stays with you. This new chapter is not just about celebrating 75 years, but also about honouring the roots that shaped us and the stories we continue to tell. We are excited for what lies ahead, with Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, the untitled Shahid–Triptii project, and many more currently in development,” he added.

The legacy of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment began with Abdul Karim Nadiadwala and was later carried forward by his son, Sulieman Nadiadwala. Now, taking the family’s cinematic vision to greater heights, Sajid Nadiadwala — representing the third generation — marks this historic 75-year milestone by unveiling a brand-new logo, symbolizing a renewed global celebration of Indian cinema.

The newly unveiled logo, shared on social media, preserves the image of a grandfather lifting his grandson by the hands — a powerful symbol of the generational legacy and storytelling heritage that Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has nurtured through the years. Framed by a celestial backdrop, the design features "75 years" at its core, encircled by a glowing golden halo that represents the brand’s enduring impact and timeless journey in Indian cinema.

Over the decades, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has delivered a diverse array of unforgettable films — from iconic hits like ‘Judwaa’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ to critically acclaimed projects like ‘Highway,’ ‘Tamasha,’ and the National Award-winning ‘Chhichhore.’ The studio also boasts one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises, Housefull, which is now gearing up for its fifth installment.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Rasha Thadani has first Dan rank in Taekwondo, reveals mother Raveena

Rasha Thadani has first Dan rank in Taekwondo, reveals mother Raveena

Delbar Arya reveals how Poonam Dhillon always treated her like ‘an equal’ on the sets of ‘Madhaniyan’

Delbar Arya reveals how Poonam Dhillon always treated her like ‘an equal’ on the sets of ‘Madhaniyan’

Dedicated myself to nation, says PM Modi in Gujarat after unveiling Rs 24,000 crore development projects

Dedicated myself to nation, says PM Modi in Gujarat after unveiling Rs 24,000 crore development projects

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops visual masterpiece ‘Teri Yaadein’ with Nargis Fakhri

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops visual masterpiece ‘Teri Yaadein’ with Nargis Fakhri

India’s govt-owned nonbank financial institutions headed for strong growth: Report

India’s govt-owned nonbank financial institutions headed for strong growth: Report

Sameera Reddy champions body acceptance with a ‘no shame’ mindset

Sameera Reddy champions body acceptance with a ‘no shame’ mindset

Gillian Anderson is concerned about the UK’s growing homelessness problem

Gillian Anderson is concerned about the UK’s growing homelessness problem

Jackie Chan shares fun moment with Ajay Devgn, confesses he prefers dancing over action

Jackie Chan shares fun moment with Ajay Devgn, confesses he prefers dancing over action

Kajol unleashes her inner warrior in fiery new avatar for 'MAA' new poster

Kajol unleashes her inner warrior in fiery new avatar for 'MAA' poster

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has a surprise package for season 3

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ has a surprise package for season 3