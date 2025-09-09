September 09, 2025 4:47 PM हिंदी

Saiee Manjrekar chalks out difference between south cinema, and Bollywood

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar, who is known for her work in films like ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Major’, has spoken up about what makes every film industry unique in India. She also spoke about balancing work across different film industries of India. The actress has already made her mark in Hindi and south cinema, and is clear about her priorities.

For her, cinema is all about good stories and inspiring collaborations, not just language barriers. Talking about the same, she said, “I believe cinema has no language, it’s the story and the way it connects with people that matters. Right now, I’m focusing on my journey in Bollywood and the South, but I would definitely like to do a meaningful Marathi film at some point too. As long as the script excites me and the director has a strong vision, I’m open to exploring different industries”.

On drawing a comparison between Bollywood and the South industries, Saiee shared, “Having had the chance to work in both, I feel each industry carries its own unique its own pulse and magic. Bollywood celebrates larger-than-life emotions and the way stories are presented, while in the South, I’ve witnessed an incredible sense of discipline and a deep respect for the craft, which I truly admire. Both worlds have shaped me in different ways, and I consider myself fortunate to belong to them. For me, it’s about embracing the best of both and evolving with every project I take on”.

Her perspective has been shaped at home courtesy her father, celebrated filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who has worked in eight regional languages, showing her that powerful storytelling can transcend boundaries.

Earlier, the actress took a stroll down the memory lane, and reminisced about her childhood Ganpati celebrations. She said that the 10 days of Ganeshotsav are something that she looks forward to, every year. The actress also said that the festival food is her favourite thing to gorge on.

