Sai Tamhankar praises Vijay Varma: Talented, very approachable and quite rooted

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar has heaped praise on her “Matka King” co-star Vijay Varma, whom she described as very talented, approachable and quite rooted.

Talking to IANS about working with Vijay in Matka King, where she plays the role of Barkha, Sai couldn’t stop praising the actor, who made his debut in the 2012 historical drama Chittagong.

“I think Vijay is a very talented actor, and he’s very approachable and quite rooted. I think that’s a great quality of his. He has a lot of patience, and I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” said Sai.

She said she could observe his preparation for the role.

“I could observe how he preps, how he is when he’s performing and all of this was a pure delight to witness. I like actors who work for the outcome, who look at the bigger picture rather than serving their image or themselves. And Vijay is one of those,” she said.

Tagging Vijay as a “fantastic co-actor”, Sai added: “Acting is a game of action and reaction, and when you have such an amazing co-actor, I think your performance naturally flourishes. That’s what has happened with Vijay and me in Matka King.”

“I’m very happy to be a part of this project. It’s a special one for him, Matka King, and to be a part of somebody’s special project is, in itself, something special,” she added.

Matka King also stars Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

Vijay, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), rose to fame with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime drama Pink in 2016. He was then seen in Middle Class Abbayi, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3.

The actor also branched out to OTT projects such as Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, Jaane Jaan, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

--IANS

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