April 28, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Sai Tamhankar praises Vijay Varma: Talented, very approachable and quite rooted

Sai Tamhankar praises Vijay Varma: Talented, very approachable and quite rooted

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar has heaped praise on her “Matka King” co-star Vijay Varma, whom she described as very talented, approachable and quite rooted.

Talking to IANS about working with Vijay in Matka King, where she plays the role of Barkha, Sai couldn’t stop praising the actor, who made his debut in the 2012 historical drama Chittagong.

“I think Vijay is a very talented actor, and he’s very approachable and quite rooted. I think that’s a great quality of his. He has a lot of patience, and I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” said Sai.

She said she could observe his preparation for the role.

“I could observe how he preps, how he is when he’s performing and all of this was a pure delight to witness. I like actors who work for the outcome, who look at the bigger picture rather than serving their image or themselves. And Vijay is one of those,” she said.

Tagging Vijay as a “fantastic co-actor”, Sai added: “Acting is a game of action and reaction, and when you have such an amazing co-actor, I think your performance naturally flourishes. That’s what has happened with Vijay and me in Matka King.”

“I’m very happy to be a part of this project. It’s a special one for him, Matka King, and to be a part of somebody’s special project is, in itself, something special,” she added.

Matka King also stars Kritika Kamra. It tells the story of Mumbai in the 1960s, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.

Vijay, who graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), rose to fame with the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime drama Pink in 2016. He was then seen in Middle Class Abbayi, Gully Boy and Baaghi 3.

The actor also branched out to OTT projects such as Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, Jaane Jaan, and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

India’s MEI sector posts 6.6 pc net employment gain as hiring intent rises

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

Gold, silver prices decline up to 2 pc as West Asia conflict push crude above $110

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

UNICEF warns Afghanistan could lose over 25,000 female teachers, healthcare workers by 2030

‘Not the right time to panic, forget and move on’: Piyush Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

'Not the right time to panic...’: Chawla encourages DC to 'stay together' after heavy loss to RCB

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! (Photo Credit: Manjima Mohan/Instagram)

Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials in Google Wallet

Google enables Indians to save Aadhaar verifiable credentials in Google Wallet

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Salim Dola deported: Major win for India as crackdown tightens on underworld networks

Mumbai man arrested for stabbing two security guards after asking to recite 'Kalma'

Lone wolf attack? Radicalised Mumbai man held for stabbing 2 guards after asking them to recite 'Kalma'

NITI Aayog, roadmap, Digital Public Infrastructure, DPI, UPI

NITI Aayog launches roadmap for next phase of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure journey