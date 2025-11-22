Sahher Bamba on collaborating with King for 'Kamaal Hai': ‘Truly thrilled with what we’ve created together’

Mumbai Nov 21 (IANS) Actress Sahher Bamba, who recently rose to fame with her show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is all set to collaborate with the global pop sensation King for a pop-dance track.

The song has been shot in Kochi and directed by Lendrick Kumar. Talking about the collaboration, Sahher Bambba said, “Working on this song has been such a refreshing experience for me.

The team, especially Lendrick, created a playful, supportive space that really allowed the performance to breathe. And with King’s easy, infectious energy on set, everything flowed even better. I’m truly thrilled with what we’ve created together.” The upcoming song of the global pop force – King – behind record-shattering hits like Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Jaana Na Piya, has been titled ‘Kamaal Hai’.

It is said to be an explosive pop-dance track in collaboration with Warner Music India. The track kickstarts a daring new chapter in King’s artistry and is the first single from his sixth studio album, dropping early next year. Composed by King and Aditya Dev, with lyrics by King himself, Kamaal Hai will deliver pure pop adrenaline, complete with a standout hook step and high-energy choreography built for screens big and small. The music video matches the song’s scale and madness.

The cinematic action-comedy spectacle that stars King and Sahher Bambba, along with the legendary Lilliput (M.M. Faruqui), drops viewers into a hyper-stylised gangster universe of vintage cars, sleek suits, guns, swagger and total chaos. On the launch of the song, King shared, “Kamaal Hai marks the beginning of a new era for me, and I wanted the visuals to feel just as explosive as the song.

Working with Sahher Bambba and Lilliput, sir, was an absolute joy. They brought so much charm, timing, and personality to the world we were building.” He added, “Most importantly, collaborating with Lendrick Kumar on the video was an incredible experience, as his vision, pace, and treatment turned the track into this larger-than-life ride filled with dance, action, and humour. It’s the kind of madness I’ve always wanted to put on screen, and I’m glad we got to create it together.”

King, a global hitmaker, continues to expand his footprint with chart-topping singles, massive collaborations, and electrifying live performances worldwide. Next up, he is all set for the Music Head Festival, Itanagar, on November 22, with more shows across India lined up. Kamaal Hai, released under Warner Music India, is now streaming on all major platforms.

–IANS

rd/