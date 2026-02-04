SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India beat Bhutan 8-0 to set up final clash with Bangladesh

Pokhara, Feb 4 (IANS) The Indian U-17 women’s team produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bhutan 8-0 in their final round-robin match of the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship 2026 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium on Wednesday, securing a place in the tournament final.

Pearl Fernandes starred with a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman scored twice as the Young Tigresses overwhelmed their opponents with relentless attacking football. Alisha Lyngdoh, Abhista Basnett and Divyani Linda also found the net in a one-sided contest.

India wasted little time asserting control, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Alisha Lyngdoh struck a crisp effort from outside the penalty area. The advantage was doubled soon after as Abhista Basnett finished from close range following a cut-back from Pritika Barman.

Pearl Fernandes then took centre stage, latching onto a well-timed through ball to make it 3-0 before Divyani Linda added the fourth with a composed finish at the near post. Pritika extended the lead further in the 25th minute, converting from the right side of the box.

The pressure continued as Pearl scored twice more before the break, completing her hat-trick and helping India race into a commanding 7-0 lead at half-time.

India made multiple changes after the interval, but the tempo remained high. The Young Tigresses created several chances, striking the woodwork on two occasions before Pritika Barman added her second goal in the final minute, rounding off a comprehensive victory. She was later named Player of the Match.

India goalkeeper Munni had a largely quiet outing, with the defence keeping Bhutan at bay for most of the match despite one brief moment of danger in the first half.

With this result, India finished second in the standings with six points from three matches, three behind table-toppers Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0, confirming India’s spot in the final. Nepal finished third with three points, while Bhutan ended the campaign without a point.

India will now face Bangladesh in the final on February 7. The Indian U-17 side is competing in the U-19 tournament as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026.

