Sachin Pilgaonkar says 'keep smiling baccha' as he wishes daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar penned a sweet, heartfelt wish for his darling daughter, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, as she turned a year older on Saturday.

Sachin dropped a collage of some rare photos with his daughter on the Stories section of his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday cubby.. keep smiling baccha proud of you @shriya.pilgaonkar.(sic)"

Earlier today, Shriya's mother, and veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar gave the netizens an insight into her pregnancy days.

One of the pictures had the mother-daughter duo embraced in a warm hug. “Baby and the mother. Who is who. Happiest birthday my darling,” read the text on the pic.

We could also see a still of young and pregnant Supriya seated while a family member performs a traditional ritual.

“It all started here. In those days this is how pregnancy pictures looked like," she went on to write.

Coming to Shriya's professional commitments, she will soon be seen reprising her beloved character, Sweety Gupta, in the movie adaptation of the popular web series, “Mirzapur”.

Shriya has already concluded the filming for "Mirzapur: The Movie".

Sharing the professional update on social media, Shriya wrote, “It’s a wrap ! Always the best time with this gang on set ! Reuniting with this team & reliving Sweety Gupta felt so special. Cant wait for you to watch Mirzapur – The Film on the BIG screen. It’s going to be wild."

Made under the direction of Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, “Mirzapur: The Movie” brings together the original cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shweta Tripathi.

Furthermore, Shriya has also been roped in for Priyadarshan's "Haiwaan", which has Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as the leads.

The project, which went on floors in August last year, marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 long years.

--IANS

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