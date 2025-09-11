Saba Azad calls her film ‘Monkey in a Cage’ world premiere at TIFF ‘humbling and inspiring’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Saba Azad described the world premiere of her film “Bandar (Monkey in a Cage)” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a “humbling and inspiring” experience.

The screening on the global platform left the actress thrilled and motivated. Reflecting on the moment, Saba expressed, “Being at TIFF with Bandar feels incredibly special. As an actor, you always hope to be part of stories that resonate beyond borders, and this film is exactly that. It’s a deeply layered story about people, choices, and the cages we often build for ourselves.”

“For me, it’s not just about walking a red carpet but about sharing a piece of work that has been created with honesty and conviction. To see it find space on such a global platform is both humbling and inspiring,” she added.

Saba Azad graced the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of her film. The premiere took place on September 6.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, “Bandar” also features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles. The film revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad is currently basking in the success of her latest project, “Song of Paradise.” Recently, her boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan showered praise on the actress via a post on Instagram. The ‘War’ actor wrote, “The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba.”

Hrithik added, “The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands "followers" before the "actor". Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you my love deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. Rock on baby My heart is full. I love you.”

