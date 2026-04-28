SA skipper Wolvaardt jumps to career-best No. 3 in T20I rankings

Dubai, April 28 (IANS) South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt has achieved a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, following her recent outstanding performances against India.

Wolvaardt excelled against the reigning ICC Women's Cricket World Cup champions, delivering a superb century in the third match of the five-game series. She also contributed three half-centuries, ending with a total of 330 runs and earning the Player of the Series award as South Africa secured a confident 4-1 victory.

She moved up two places to rank third overall among T20I batters, behind the No.1 ranked Georgia Voll. The in-form South African achieved a career-high rating due to her strong recent performance, just ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales starting June 12.

Wolvaardt isn't the only player climbing the ranks after the South Africa-India series. Richa Ghosh moved up two spots to 22nd, and Sune Luus jumped six places to 29th, thanks to impressive performances in the five matches.

The race for the top T20I bowlers remains close, led by Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has moved up one position, and South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has risen two spots, both sharing fourth place before the T20 World Cup.

Just outside the top 10, India young player Shree Charani achieves a new career-high ranking, climbing 12 places to reach 11th after her two-wicket performance in the series finale against the Proteas in Benoni.

The latest ODI rankings have been updated after Bangladesh's home series against Sri Lanka, with several players from Bangladesh climbing higher in the charts.

Bangladesh's experienced duo Nigar Sultana, rising three spots to 35th, and Sobhana Mostary, climbing five places to 45th, improve their positions in the ODI batting rankings. Meanwhile, Nahida Akter advances two slots to 11th, and Marufa Akter moves up six positions to 37th in the ODI bowling rankings.

Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu moves up one place to ninth in the updated ODI all-rounder rankings and climbs seven spots to tie for 34th among ODI bowlers. Teammate Harshitha Samarawickrama, up three spots to joint 20th, stands out as the top performer from the island nation in the ODI batting rankings.

--IANS

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