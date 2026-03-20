Ryan Gosling has some crazy stories about Harrison Ford

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling has shared crazy stories of his interaction with Hollywood star Harrison Ford.

Ryan said that the senior actor is "not like us" and he once took "half a bottle" of painkillers just to mock him, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 45-year-old actor worked with the Hollywood legend on 2017's ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and he insisted the 83-year-old star is just as "awesome" and "cool" as people imagine him to be, albeit with an "insane" streak.

Discussing Harrison's recent admission he has sex to his own movie soundtracks, Ryanl who has two daughters with long-term partner Eva Mendes, was asked if he does the same, and told Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, "No. That's a hard no. That's an easy, easy no. No. But of course, Harrison has. I always say, I always say, like, never meet your heroes unless they're Harrison Ford. He's as cool as you want him to be. He punched me one time in a scene, and then when they brought me ice for my face, he took the ice away out of my hand, and he put his fist in it, and he said, I forgive you”.

He further mentioned, “And then they brought me Advil, I was like, went to take two Advil. And he took the whole thing and he just went like, and he housed like 15 of them. He's not like us.He could just house half a bottle of Advil as a joke. He doesn't care”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ryan also shared a story about Harrison "stapling" a riding hat to his head while filming Raiders of the Lost Ark in a bid to stop it coming off.

He said, “He's just, dude, when he. I think it's Raiders. You know, when he's riding and his hat kept coming off? Yeah. When he's riding the horse, he stapled it to his head. Just. They were trying to tape it. And he said, forget it. Give me a stapler. And he stapled it to his head. He's not like us. That line where she says, Princess Leia says, I love you, and he goes, I know. That's him. He said that. That's him. He's the real deal”.

The ‘Barbie’ actor also shared a positive encounter with another of his idols, Sylvester Stallone, who he encountered "hiding" in the kitchen at a party.

--IANS

aa/