January 02, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly seeks divine blessings at Vaishno Devi temple: Humility, focus, hardwork

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly sought divine blessings at the Vaishno Devi temple as she ushered in the new year, expressing gratitude and faith.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from her visit with her family and reflected on values she holds close such as gratitude, humility, focus, kindness and love among other things, which she calls them the true path to blessings.

She also invoked the spirit of Shraddha, Saburi and Seva, wishing everyone a blessed 2026.

For the caption, she wrote: “Gratitude Humility Focus Hardwork Integrity Resilience Honesty Peace Kindness and Love. Shraddha Saburi Seva All these translate into Blessings Have a blessed 2026 #vaishnodevi #jaimatadi #jaimahakaal #rupaliganguly.”

For the unversed, Vaishno Devi Temple, is in Katra, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Dedicated to Vaishno Devi, a manifestation of godesses Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, and Mahasarasvati, it is on Trikuta mountain.

Rupali, who is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feat in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation lead.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.

