October 08, 2025 10:59 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly says 'excited for the new era' as PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expresses her excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rupali shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Big day for Maharashtra and India! Maharashtra’s skies are reaching new heights. Excited for the new era of travel (airoplane emoji) #NaviMumbaiAirport (sic). "

Announcing the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, PM Modi's Tweet read, "On the way to Navi Mumbai to take part in the programme marking the inauguration of Phase-1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity."

"The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai’s infrastructure and boosting ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of this dynamic city," he added.

On Monday, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress expressed her love for nature with a sweet social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself lovingly hugging a tree, donning a beautiful Bandhani saree.

Voicing her love for nature, Rupali wrote, “Hug a tree and feel all the negativity melt away. Trees , nature … this planet in all its natural glory is our biggest blessing…. Take care of it to take care of your future generations. No filter No edit Just beautiful natural lighting captured super quickly by @jaswirkaur and @bhosalelatika #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #treelover #naturelover”.

Before this, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress took to social media and posted a video of her retro-inspired dance. Rupali was seen grooving on Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's timeless classic "Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki".

Dressed in a white attire paired with a matching neckpiece, she was seen lip-syncing and dancing to the lyrics “Are, logon ne diye honge. Bade bade nazaraane. Laai hun main tere liye dil mera”.

--IANS

pm/

