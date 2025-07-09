July 09, 2025 6:14 PM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly remembers legendry Guru Dutt on his 100th birth anniversary

Rupali Ganguly remembers legendry Guru Dutt on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) It has been 100 years since legendary actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt came into this world. Remembering the glorious legacy of Dutt Saab, popular television actress, Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note on her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle.

Calling the 'Pyaasa' maker the poet who spoke through his movies, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering the timeless legend Guru Dutt Saab on his 100th birth anniversary. A century since his birth, yet his art feels more alive than ever. He wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a poet who spoke through cinema."

Recalling some of his most celebrated work, the 'Anupamaa' actress added, "Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. His films weren’t just watched, they were felt. His stories captured longing, love, loss... and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema."

"Even today, his work speaks to the dreamer, the misfit, the artist in all of us. Gone too soon but his magic will live forever...Happy 100th Birthday Guru Dutt Saab..Thank you for the emotion, the poetry, the legacy," Rupali concluded.

Dutt stepped into acting back in 1944 with a small role as Sri Krishna in "Chand".

In 1951, he made his directorial debut with "Gamble", starring Dev Anand.

Some of his most notable works included "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand", and "Mr. & Mrs. 55", to name just a few.

His last outing was in 1964 with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Sanjh Aur Savera", in which he worked alongside Meena Kumari.

Dutt breathed his last on October 10th, 1964. He was found dead in his Pedder Road apartment in Bombay at the age of 39.

According to the reports, Dutt had been mixing alcohol and sleeping pills. It is still not clear if he died by suicide or due to an unfortunate accident.

Dutt left many projects incomplete after his demise.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Santosh Singh defends pairing Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'

Director Santosh Singh defends pairing Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'

Shekhar Kapur says AI will flush out ‘gatekeepers’ in content industry

Shekhar Kapur says AI will flush out ‘gatekeepers’ in content industry

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

Good boss Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew to consult therapists

Good boss Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew to consult therapists

Hamstring injury rules Wanindu Hasaranga out of T20I series against Bangladesh

Hamstring injury rules Wanindu Hasaranga out of T20I series against Bangladesh

Sanvikaa reveals her 'personal request' to 'Panchayat' makers

Sanvikaa reveals her 'personal request' to 'Panchayat' makers

'Elated' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

'Elated' Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce their first pregnancy

Bangladesh: Dismissed for corruption by Hasina govt, top anti-corruption official reinstated by Yunus regime (File image)

Bangladesh: Dismissed for corruption by Hasina govt, top anti-corruption official reinstated by Yunus regime

England will be coming to hit India hard at the Lord’s, says skipper Ben Stokes ahead of the third Test starting on Friday. Photo credit: England Cricket

England will be coming to hit India hard at Lord’s: Ben Stokes

'Udaipur Files' based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case, cleared with 150 cuts, is CBFC going too far?

'Udaipur Files' based on Kanhaiya Lal murder case, cleared with 150 cuts, is CBFC going too far?