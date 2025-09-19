Rupali Ganguly pens b’day note for ‘weird person with extreme levels of OCD’ Alpana Buch

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has penned a hilarious birthday note for her co-star and friend Alpana Buch, whom she described as a ‘weird person with extreme levels of OCD’.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali shared a reel she made with Alpana and penned a note in the caption section for her friend.

She wrote: “Happy Happy Birthday u wierd person with extreme levels of OCD !!!

What would I do without u Love u @alpanabuch19 #happybirthday #friends #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi#jaimahakal.”

An avid user of social media, Rupali regularly shares videos and photographs featuring her on Instagram.

On September 18, the 'Anupamaa' shared a beautiful picture dressed in a red silk saree with golden work, which she paired with a complementary red blouse with golden embellishments.

She accessorized the look with golden jhumkas, along with matching bangles, and a mangalsutra. As for the makeup, Rupali went with a red-toned lip color and blush, accompanied by a pink and golden eyeshadow.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress was seen posing with a peacock feather in the photos captioned, "Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude", along with a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Talking about the actress, Rupali, whoc is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985 and then featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan, which was a massive commercial success.

Rupali later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. In 2006, she participated in Bigg Boss 1.

Ganguly continued to appear in numerous successful television series such as Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, after which she took a sabbatical from acting for seven years, and returned with Anupamaa.

