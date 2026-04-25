April 25, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Rukmini Vasanth on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': The scale is unlike anything I’ve seen

Rukmini Vasanth on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': The scale is unlike anything I’ve seen

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1", actress Rukmini Vasanth is gearing up for her next big release with "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups".

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Rukmini provided some insights into the film’s massive scale, along with the expansive world it plans to bring to the big screen.

Emphasising the sheer scale of the drama, she said that it is unlike anything she has ever seen till now.

“The scale of it is certainly unlike anything that I have seen yet,” she said.

Rukmini added that the cinematic world being created for "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" feels absolutely fresh and expansive.

Talking about working with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Rukmini pointed out the uniqueness of the world being built for Yash's highly promising next.

“I just think that the world that our director Geetu Mohandas and our star Yash are building is just so expansive, so new—it feels really pioneering to me. So I’m excited to be involved in it, and I think I’m really excited to see how people respond to it and how they react to this new world,” she shared.

Looking back on the journey of being a part of "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", Rukmini went on to add, “I’m very blessed. But what I’m really excited about is Toxic, which is out on June 4th".

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production companies, the core cast of the movie includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, along with others.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

In addition to "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", Rukmini also has NTR Neel's next alongside Jr NTR in the making.

Her lineup further includes a few unannounced projects.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: Rising deep fake abuse triggers social ruin for women (representational image)

Bangladesh: Rising deep fake abuse triggers social ruin for women

Sudharsan need to step up his aggression level: Ian Bishop

Sudharsan need to step up his aggression level: Ian Bishop

India sees record peak power demand at 252 GW amid soaring temperatures

India sees record peak power demand at 252 GW amid soaring temperatures

People's trust in PM Modi is increasing, says Nitin Nabin as 7 AAP MPs join BJP

People's trust in PM Modi is increasing, says Nitin Nabin as 7 AAP MPs join BJP

Hard work and humility: PM Modi praises Gobardhan Das on NITI Aayog appointment

Hard work and humility: PM Modi praises Gobardhan Das on NITI Aayog appointment

OpenAI CEO Altman apologises for not alerting police before Canada mass shooting

OpenAI CEO apologises for not alerting police before Canada mass shooting

'I’m itching to get out there': Pat Cummins ahead of return vs RR

'I’m itching to get out there': Pat Cummins ahead of return vs RR

Connor Esterhuizen has all the attributes of a modern-day player: Hashim Amla

Connor Esterhuizen has all the attributes of a modern-day player: Hashim Amla

Rukmini Vasanth on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': The scale is unlike anything I’ve seen

Rukmini Vasanth on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': The scale is unlike anything I’ve seen

NITI Aayog emerges as vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture: PM Modi

NITI Aayog emerges as vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture: PM Modi