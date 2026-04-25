Rukmini Vasanth on 'Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups': The scale is unlike anything I’ve seen

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1", actress Rukmini Vasanth is gearing up for her next big release with "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups".

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Rukmini provided some insights into the film’s massive scale, along with the expansive world it plans to bring to the big screen.

Emphasising the sheer scale of the drama, she said that it is unlike anything she has ever seen till now.

“The scale of it is certainly unlike anything that I have seen yet,” she said.

Rukmini added that the cinematic world being created for "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" feels absolutely fresh and expansive.

Talking about working with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, Rukmini pointed out the uniqueness of the world being built for Yash's highly promising next.

“I just think that the world that our director Geetu Mohandas and our star Yash are building is just so expansive, so new—it feels really pioneering to me. So I’m excited to be involved in it, and I think I’m really excited to see how people respond to it and how they react to this new world,” she shared.

Looking back on the journey of being a part of "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", Rukmini went on to add, “I’m very blessed. But what I’m really excited about is Toxic, which is out on June 4th".

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations production companies, the core cast of the movie includes Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, along with others.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

In addition to "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", Rukmini also has NTR Neel's next alongside Jr NTR in the making.

Her lineup further includes a few unannounced projects.

--IANS

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