Ruchi Gujjar files lawsuit against producers, actors of ‘So Long Valley’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Ruchi Gujjar, who gained spotlight with her necklace, with PM Modi’s imprint, at the Cannes Film Festival, has filed a civil suit in the Dindoshi Civil Court against the makers and cast of the upcoming film ‘So Long Valley’.

The movie, starring Akanksha Puri, Tridha Choudhary, and Vikram Kochar, is set to release on July 25, 2025.

The lawsuit also includes allegations against actors Akanksha Puri, Tridha Choudhary, and Vikram Kochar, as well as producers Karan Singh Chauhan, Man Singh (director), and Sourya Studios. The lawsuit alleges fraud, breach of trust, and financial cheating, claiming Gujjar was duped of INR 23 lacs under false promises of co-producer credits and profit-sharing in the film.

Ruchi has targeted Sourya Studios & Z9 Productions(Production Houses) over financial non-transparency in her lawsuit.

As for the lawsuit against actors, Ruchi alleges that Akanksha Puri, Tridha Choudhary, Vikram Kochar promoted the film despite unresolved investor disputes.

Ruchi claimed that Chauhan threatened her in February 2024. The actress has put forth certain demands, and wants to be legally recognised as co-producer of ‘So Long Valley’. She also wants a complete financial audit of the film’s budget and revenue.

She has asked for a permanent injunction to stop the film’s release unless she is compensated with repayment of INR 23 lac which she claims to have invested in the film. Based on her investment, and the status as a co-producer, the actress said that she is legally liable to share the profits on the film as per industry standards.

In May this year, Ruchi celebrated Indian pride and showcased her admiration for Modi’s leadership at the Cannes Film Festival with her necklace.

The beautifully crafted necklace, featuring traditional Rajasthani motifs and inspired by PM Modi’s distinctive style, brought a deep cultural and emotional significance to her red-carpet ensemble.

