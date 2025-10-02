October 02, 2025 7:21 PM हिंदी

RSS shares ideological alignment with BJP, not political (IANS Analysis)

RSS shares ideological alignment with BJP, not political

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commemorating the auspicious day of Dussehra this year was more than an event marking its anniversary. But if anyone thought that Sarsanghchalak, or the chief of the organisation, Mohan Bhagwat would mark its centenary celebration with a long, winding speech, they were mistaken. Even for those looking for a direct political message to the government it was a let-down.

While addressing the Vijayadashami Utsav congregation in Nagpur, Mohan Bhagwat did mention political, diplomatic, and economic challenges. He also emphasised the need for national unity and self-reliance in his speech. He gave a call for caution against threats – internal and external – and highlighted the importance of sustainable development amid change in environment and natural calamities.

However, while the RSS has contributed a large number of leaders to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, it refrains from direct involvement in political matters.

According to a functionary close to the organisation, the root lay in an incident from the late 1940s, when there was a debate over the RSS diving into politics. There was a section that proposed direct participation in order to have a presence and a voice in the political spectrum.

However, Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, known as “Guruji”, then at the helm of the Sangh, was strongly opposed to the move.

Golwalkar was the second Sarsanghachalak of the RSS from 1940-1973. He was of the opinion that if the organisation turned political, he would rather prefer to begin all over against by organising new “shakhas” and reaching out to the people with the aim and objectives as clearly laid out.

Politics, according to the Sangh, cannot bring the desired social change in society. As pointed out by the present Sarsanghchalak on Thursday, “social awareness and change in societal conduct are necessary for bringing about social change. Changes in society’s behaviour do not come through speeches or texts. We need to create active social awareness, and those undertaking this need to become living examples of change.”

In August-end, he had clarified that government and governance is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), “the RSS can only give suggestions”.

Though the RSS serves as the political party’s ideological backbone, where its senior functionaries serve as organisational secretaries at different levels of the party or frontal organisations, the Sangh refrains from direct involvement.

It is part of teachings from the early days. Till now, the Sangh has achieved just about 30 per cent of its goal, according to a functionary close to the organisation.

“We commemorate, we recount the tasks, it is not time to celebrate,” he added.

In simple terms, he explained, the ideal is to carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory, through organising the entire society, and not just be an organisation in the society. Perhaps the thought reflected in his speech, when the RSS chief pointed out on Thursday, “Therefore during the centenary year, the Sangh will attempt to ensure that its work of 'Vyakti Nirman' spreads across the country and the 'Panch Parivartan' programme, which aims to bring gradual changes in social conduct, is adopted by all sections of the society through the examples of Swayamsevaks.”

Thus, despite taking up issues related to terrorism, diplomacy, social changes, among others, there were no political advice made to the government of the day.

--IANS

jb/rad

LATEST NEWS

Namibia secure berth in T20 World Cup 2026 with dominant win over Tanzania in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Harare on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Namibia secure berth in T20 World Cup 2026 with dominant win over Tanzania

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Delhi next week

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Delhi next week

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

RBI's move to bolster rupee trade aims to reduce dominance of US dollar

Adam Sandler gets a makeover from George Clooney

Adam Sandler gets a makeover from George Clooney

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, and K.L. Rahul ensure India seize control over West Indies on on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

1st Test: Siraj, Bumrah, and Rahul ensure India seize control over West Indies (ld)

Resumption of direct flights between India and China by late October, announces MEA (File image)

Resumption of direct flights between India and China by late October, announces MEA

Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

Central employees in Rajasthan, MP express happiness over 3 pc DA hike ahead of Diwali

Central employees in Rajasthan, MP express happiness over 3 pc DA hike ahead of Diwali

APEDA showcases India’s agri-food strengths as export partner

APEDA showcases India’s agri-food strengths as export partner at World Food India

Bowlers shine as Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for paltry 129 in their opening match of the Women’s World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Bowlers shine as Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for paltry 129