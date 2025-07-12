Rozgar mela ignites aspirations: Govt jobs spark new beginnings for thousands of youth

Nagpur, July 12 (IANS) In a significant stride toward employment generation, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari distributed appointment letters to candidates selected for various Central government departments during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela held at the CRPF Group Centre in Hingna, Nagpur.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative aimed at empowering youth through meaningful employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually, distributing over 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals across government departments and organisations. He emphasised that the Rozgar Mela reflects the government’s commitment to job creation and nation-building.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s twin strengths - its vast youth population and robust democratic framework - as key drivers of the country’s future. T

The Rozgar Mela, launched in 2022, has become a cornerstone of the government’s employment strategy. During the 16th tranche held on July 12, 2025, Prime Minister Modi distributed an additional 51,000 appointment letters, bringing the total number of jobs facilitated through the initiative to over one million.

He reiterated the importance of youth participation in building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and praised the growing ecosystem of start-ups, innovation, and research that is enhancing the capabilities of young Indians.

The Prime Minister also announced the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme, backed by a budget of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, which is expected to generate around 3.5 crore jobs.

He noted that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has already created over 11 lakh jobs, and that India’s electronic manufacturing sector has reached a valuation of Rs 11 lakh crore.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged newly appointed candidates to view their government roles not merely as jobs, but as meaningful opportunities to contribute to society and serve the nation. He emphasised the importance of fulfilling one’s responsibilities with dedication and striving for excellence in public service.

The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, connecting 47 cities across India. As part of this nationwide initiative, 25 candidates selected for positions in departments such as Railways, Postal Services, Defence, and Health received their appointment letters from Minister Gadkari at Mangal Mandap in North Nagpur.

Representing the South East Central Railway Division, the Nagpur job fair saw a total of 148 candidates formally inducted into government service. The event in Nagpur was marked by heartfelt testimonials from newly appointed candidates.

Amol Antaram Meshram from Bonde village expressed his gratitude, stating that the Rozgar Mela gave him a platform to serve the nation.

Formerly running a coaching institute, Meshram felt compelled to pursue a government role to fulfil his potential. Nidhi Kushwaha from Bankhedi village, Madhya Pradesh, who was appointed as a technician in the electrical department of Indian Railways, shared that her life had been modest until now.

She credited her maternal uncle for motivating her to study hard and prepare for government service, as her family lacked the resources to start a business. Arti Blakrishna from Bhandara, Maharashtra, appointed to the signal division in grade 1, described the recruitment process as smooth and transparent.

She expressed joy at the opportunity to serve in the government sector, noting that the job would shape not only her future but also that of her family for generations to come.

All three participants unanimously agreed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a platform where we have now recognition, otherwise, unemployed youth in Indian society are accorded the least respect.

The Rozgar Mela continues to serve as a transformative platform, connecting capable youth with opportunities that foster self-reliance and national progress. As the initiative expands, it remains a testament to the government’s focus on inclusive development and the empowerment of India’s young workforce.

