Romantic film ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa’ to re-release on February 13

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Kuku Kohli’s 2002 romantic thriller action film “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa” is set to hit the screens once again after 24 years on February 13, 2026.

True Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. will re-release the 2002 Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa across cinemas on 13 February 2026, bringing the film back to the big screen 24 years after its original release in 2002.

Kuku Kohli said “Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa was made for the big screen."

He added: “The scale, the music, the emotions, everything was designed to be experienced collectively in a theatre. I’m genuinely happy that a new generation will get the chance to discover the film the way audiences did in 2002.”

The director, who gave Ajay Devgan his first break in the 1991 Bollywood film Phool Aur Kaante, added: “Romantic films have a huge audience base today and the film will cater to young viewers. Cinema has a long memory, and when a film connects honestly, it always finds its way back to the audience.”

The movie stars Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma is nostalgia wrapped in a film. It told the story of lovers, Karan and Pooja face the biggest bolt from the blue when Pooja's plane is hijacked by terrorists. Karan jeopardizes his life to save her only to find out that Pooja's brother is one of them.

Shailendra Mandowara of True Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.) said: “At True Entertainment, we strongly believe that certain films belong only in theatres, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa is one of them. It has never been released on Satellite and OTT, and that was a conscious decision to bring it back to theatres for today's audience. After the overwhelming response to the re-release of Tujhe Meri Kasam, bringing this film back felt like a natural step.”

“This is about celebrating cinema that audiences still want to experience on the big screen.”

Talking about Kuku Kohli, he has directed films such as Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

The film releases in cinemas nationwide on 13 February.

