Rohit Shetty firing case: Shooter arrested from Rajasthan, 11 held in total

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the alleged shooter who had opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month, police officials said on Monday.

As per the Mumbai Police, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the shooter who opened fire at Rohit Shetty’s residence from Rajasthan. Along with the shooter, the Crime Branch has arrested a total of six accused. Some individuals have also been detained from Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Police also shared that with the latest arrests, the total number of people held in the case has gone up to 11.

On February 11, 5 accused involved in the Rohit Shetty firing case were slapped with MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999) as they were produced before the special court.

The police custody of the five arrested accused ended, but now the police have imposed MCOCA against all the arrested accused and in such a case, all the accused were presented in the special MCOCA court.

The special court remanded all five accused in police custody till February 17, 2026. The Mumbai Crime Branch had sought a 15-day custody from the court, but the court did not grant a 15-day custody and sent him to police custody till February 17, 2026. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (Mah. 30/1999) is a law enacted by the state of Maharashtra in India in 1999 to combat organised crime and terrorism.

Five rounds of bullets were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence earlier this month. The investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the vehicle used in the firing was sourced from Pune.

Talking about Rohit Shetty, his breakthrough came with the first installment of the comedy film franchise Golmaal in 2006, starring Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, which became a sleeper hit.

Further successful films in the franchise included Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

He returned to the action genre with Singham after his debut action thriller Zameen. It later expanded into the Cop Universe with other successful films such as Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again.

His other notable successes include All the Best: Fun Begins, Bol Bachchan, and Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

