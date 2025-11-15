Rohini Acharya announces exit from politics after RJD’s defeat; targets Tejashwi’s aides

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) A day after the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, internal tensions within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family surfaced publicly.

Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced that she is quitting politics and cutting ties with her family.

Rohini posted on X that she was quitting politics and severing ties with my family, adding, “Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do this… and I am taking all the blame.”

Her remarks triggered intense discussions within RJD circles.

Her statement has drawn attention to growing resentment within sections of the family toward Tejashwi Yadav’s key aide, Sanjay Yadav.

While Rohini did not elaborate further, her comments suggest she holds Tejashwi’s advisors responsible for the party’s poor electoral performance.

The post has added a new layer of turmoil for the RJD, which is already grappling with the fallout of its electoral setback.

The latest controversy involving Rohini Acharya is not the first time she has targeted Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav.

Earlier as well, Rohini had sharply criticised Sanjay Yadav, holding him responsible for her brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s estrangement from both the family and the party.

The issue, however, was muted at the time due to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Rohini had previously written on Instagram that those who are willing to make the biggest sacrifices, risking their lives, fearlessness, boldness and self-respect run in their blood.”

In another post, she stated, “I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and sister and will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambitions. My self-respect is paramount for me.”

She also wrote that the front seat is always for the top leader, and no one should occupy it in their absence, adding that if someone believes they are above the top leadership, it reflects a different mindset.

