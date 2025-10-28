October 28, 2025 4:30 PM हिंदी

Rohan Jaitley, Mithun Manhas meet J&K CM Omar Abdullah to boost cricket infrastructure

Rohan Jaitley, Mithun Manhas meet J&K CM Omar Abdullah to boost cricket infrastructure

Srinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen cricketing facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, BCCI Infrastructure Committee chairman Rohan Jaitley and BCCI president Mithun Manhas met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday to chalk out a roadmap for developing world-class infrastructure and nurturing young talent in the region.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting focused on improving existing cricket facilities, developing new stadiums, and creating a robust framework for grooming emerging players across J&K.

“The meeting focused on the infrastructural development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir. Chairman of BCCI Infrastructure Committee Rohan Jaitley and president Mithun Manhas held discussions with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah,” CMO sources told IANS.

The BCCI delegation assured full support for upgrading the region’s cricketing ecosystem — including the establishment of modern training centres, better pitches, and advanced amenities at key venues such as Jammu and Srinagar.

Chief Minister Abdullah welcomed the initiative and stressed that sports development plays a vital role in youth engagement and social cohesion. He appreciated the BCCI’s commitment to empowering local players and expanding opportunities for aspiring cricketers from the Union Territory.

The meeting marks a significant step toward finalising a comprehensive roadmap between the BCCI and the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to transform the region’s cricketing landscape.

Last month, Jaitley was appointed as the chair of the BCCI infrastructure committee, while Manhas was elected as the new BCCI president, with Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia re-elected as the vice-president and secretary, respectively, at the 94th Annual General Meeting.

The 45-year-old former cricketer, Manhas, played domestic cricket for Delhi before moving to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also took up coaching roles.

--IANS

cs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Chest X-rays inadequate to detect asymptomatic TB among household contacts: The Lancet

Chest X-rays inadequate to detect asymptomatic TB among household contacts: The Lancet

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's shooter pleads guilty during trial (Representational image)

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's shooter pleads guilty during trial

'I'm probably going to get squeezed out', says Beau Webster on his Ashes chances

'I'm probably going to get squeezed out', says Beau Webster on his Ashes chances

Malaika Arora gets roasted by son Arhaan Khan over birthday look, compares to 'Despicable Me 2' character

Malaika Arora gets roasted by son Arhaan Khan over birthday look, compares to 'Despicable Me 2' character

‘Habit of imaginary confusion’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc over SIR 2.0

‘Habit of imaginary confusion’: BJP slams INDIA Bloc over SIR 2.0

Champions Showdown: Gukesh takes calm revenge on Nakamura after controversial king-throwing gesture

Champions Showdown: Gukesh takes calm revenge on Nakamura after controversial king-throwing gesture

Shivam Khajuria shares how upcoming track on 'Anupamaa’ is at crossroads for him personally

Shivam Khajuria shares how upcoming track on 'Anupamaa’ is at crossroads for him personally

Australian conditions will benefit Suryakumar’s batting style: Abhishek Nayar

Australian conditions will benefit Suryakumar’s batting style: Abhishek Nayar

‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ goes on sale, maps PM Modi’s public life of 5 decades

‘The Modi Story: Reflections on Leadership and Life’ goes on sale, maps PM Modi’s public life of 5 decades

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatile trade