Robust people-to-people ties in focus as MoS Kirti Vardhan meets Saudi Shura Council delegation

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, a member of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, along with the accompanying delegation of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the council, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Both sides discussed the broad spectrum of bilateral relationship, strengthened by robust people-to-people connections.

This marked the first-ever visit by the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council to India.

“Pleased to meet Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, Member of the Shura Council and the accompanying delegation of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee of Shura Council of Saudi Arabia today. We reviewed our multifaceted bilateral relations underpinned by strong people to people ties,” Singh posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, and the other distinguished members of the Shura Council delegation to the Parliament of India. The discussion focused on defence, energy, capacity building, and other evolving areas of collaboration between the two nations.

Following the meeting, Birla took to X and posted, "India and Saudi Arabia share centuries-old cultural, spiritual, and economic ties, strengthened through continuous exchanges. It was a pleasure to share that the India–Saudi Arabia Parliamentary Friendship Group is soon to be formally established in the Indian Parliament."

“We exchanged views on defence, energy, capacity building, and emerging areas of cooperation. India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reflect our shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable development,” he added

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, interacted with the Shura Council Delegation at the Parliament, discussing ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between India and Saudi Arabia

"It was a pleasure to interact with Abdulrahman Sanhat A Alharbi, Member of the Shura Council & Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee; Riyadh Ahmad A Al Kapi, Counsellor, Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia; Abdullah Saad I Alwagdani, Member of the Shura Council; Othman bin Musa Hakami, Member of the Committee; & other dignitaries," Rijiju posted on X.

“Our discussions were warm, constructive & rooted in our shared commitment to deepen India–Saudi Arabia relations. Grateful for their gracious visit & meaningful engagement,” he added.

