May 20, 2025 1:54 PM हिंदी

Robert Pattinson has a new ‘energy’ since becoming a father

Robert Pattinson has a new ‘energy’ since becoming a father

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson feels becoming a parent has changed his work and given him a new "energy".

Pattinson has a 14-month-old daughter with partner Suki Waterhouse and he said the way parenthood has had an impact on his career has been "unexpected".

Appearing alongside Jennifer Lawrence at a press conference for their film 'Die, My Love' at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor said: "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."

Lawrence, who has three-year-old son Cy and another child who was born in March with husband Cooke Maroney, and Pattinson both agreed that having kids had "reinvigorated" their work.

The Oscar-winning actress said: "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible. Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working — they've taught me.

"I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me. It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive.

"They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor."

The 'Mickey 17' actor said the subject was "impossible for a guy to answer correctly."

But he added: "It's literally just like what Jennifer said. I'm here just to support.

"Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day."

Pattinson previously said he had become an "expert" when it comes to dealing with dirty diapers.

He told 'Extra': "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

The 'Harry Potter' star admitted parenthood has made him keen to take on another family-friendly role in the future.

Asked if he is open to doing a kids-focused film in the future, he said: "I'd love to.

"I’m always kinda open to anything. Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘We'll just see what’s coming.’”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Tom Cruise wore ‘125 pound’ diving suit for underwater sequence in latest in ‘Mission: Impossible' film

Tom Cruise wore ‘125 pound’ diving suit for underwater sequence in latest in ‘Mission: Impossible' film

Censor Board clears Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' for release with U/A certificate

Censor Board clears Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ace' for release with U/A certificate

Actress Swaroopa Ghosh on South debut with ‘Jaat’: Makers didn't bargain with my fees

Actress Swaroopa Ghosh on South debut with ‘Jaat’: Makers didn't bargain with my fees

Buying Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran for hefty price left Lucknow Super Giants with no funds to build a strong bowling unit, says Tom Moody as LSG crash out of Indian Premier League 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Buying Pant, Pooran for hefty price left LSG with no funds to build a strong bowling unit, says Moody

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Sara Ali Khan shares her go‑to routine to depuff her face and glow at a wedding

Natalie Portman loved playing John Krasinski’s sister in ‘Fountain of Youth’

Natalie Portman loved playing John Krasinski’s sister in ‘Fountain of Youth’

Aadhya Anand reveals How ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ tested her mentally and emotionally

Aadhya Anand reveals How ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ tested her mentally and emotionally

Mihir Ahuja reveals what drew him to ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’

Mihir Ahuja reveals what drew him to ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series

Mukesh Khanna returns as ‘Shaktimaan’ for audio series

Rishabh Pant looked tentative from start of season, never really got going, says Varun Aaron after Lucknow Super Giants crashed out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Lucknow on Monday night. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Pant looked tentative from start of season, never really got going, says Varun Aaron