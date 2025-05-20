Robert Pattinson has a new ‘energy’ since becoming a father

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson feels becoming a parent has changed his work and given him a new "energy".

Pattinson has a 14-month-old daughter with partner Suki Waterhouse and he said the way parenthood has had an impact on his career has been "unexpected".

Appearing alongside Jennifer Lawrence at a press conference for their film 'Die, My Love' at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor said: "I think, in the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward. It's a different kind of energy."

Lawrence, who has three-year-old son Cy and another child who was born in March with husband Cooke Maroney, and Pattinson both agreed that having kids had "reinvigorated" their work.

The Oscar-winning actress said: "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It's brutal and incredible. Not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working — they've taught me.

"I mean, I didn't know that I could feel so much, and my job has a lot to do with emotions, and they've opened up the world to me. It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive.

"They've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids, if you want to be an actor."

The 'Mickey 17' actor said the subject was "impossible for a guy to answer correctly."

But he added: "It's literally just like what Jennifer said. I'm here just to support.

"Ever since she was born, it's reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you're a completely different person the next day."

Pattinson previously said he had become an "expert" when it comes to dealing with dirty diapers.

He told 'Extra': "I'm an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn't even know they've had their nappy changed."

The 'Harry Potter' star admitted parenthood has made him keen to take on another family-friendly role in the future.

Asked if he is open to doing a kids-focused film in the future, he said: "I'd love to.

"I’m always kinda open to anything. Whatever takes my interest is always so shocking to me. I’m like, ‘We'll just see what’s coming.’”

--IANS

dc/