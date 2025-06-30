June 30, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

RJD, Congress want to run Bihar by Shariat: BJP leader Amit Malviya

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, launched a scathing attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, accusing it of planning to run the election-bound state not by the Constitution, but by Shariat.

Amit Malviya, BJP's National Information and Technology Department incharge, said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav have floated a new slogan ahead of Assembly elections: "Vote for me and loot anything that you want."

In a message shared on social media platform X, Malviya said, "The real agenda of Tejashwi Yadav's Gandhi Maidan rally has now come to light. From the stage, there is no longer talk of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, but of Sharia and Shariat laws."

"Do Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi want to run Bihar not by the Constitution, but by Shariat? The public will give an answer to this dangerous politics of dividing the nation in 2025. Bihar will be governed by the Constitution, not by Shariat," he added.

The BJP leader also tagged a cartoon strip purportedly depicting Tejashwi Yadav as saying that if an RJD-Congress alliance government is formed then they would transfer the ownership of Parliament House, Delhi airport and Patna's Govindpura village to the Waqf Board.

Malviya's X post also carried a video clip of a speaker at Tejashwi Yadav's rally, who is heard congratulating the audience for filling up the Gandhi Maidan on the call given by organisations committed to Sharia.

Addressing the 'Save Waqf - Save Constitution' conference at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, accused the BJP of conspiring to snatch the voting rights of the poor, backward, Dalit, extremely backward, tribal, and minority communities in Bihar.

Malviya's fresh attack on the INDIA bloc, on Monday, coincided with BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slamming the Opposition for introducing Sharia laws from the backdoor when the Congress government was in power.

Bihar's 7.89 crore registered voters are set to elect a new 243-member Assembly in November to December this year.

