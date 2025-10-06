October 06, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Ritvik Sahore returns as Shanky Bansal struggling with identity and morality in ‘Jamnapaar Season 2’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of “Jamnapaar” have unveiled the much-awaited trailer for season 2, giving a glimpse of Shanky Bansal’s intense journey as he grapples with questions of identity and morality.

Amazon MX Player took to its Instagram handle to share the trailer and captioned it, “iss baar Jamna ke uss paar ki kahaani hogi aur bhi hatke kya yeh trailer aapne share kiya apne doston ke saath? #JamnapaarS2, co-powered by @linkedin_in and @dr.fixit_india releasing on 10 Oct only on Amazon MX Player, for FREE!.”

Ritvik Sahore reprises his role as Shanky Bansal, promising a thrilling continuation of the story that captivated audiences in the first season. The trailer for “Jamnapaar Season 2” opens with a town that feels tougher and more layered than ever. Shanky returns not as the hopeful newcomer of Season 1, but as a young man wrestling with questions of identity, morality, and ambition after losing his CA license. He finds himself torn between safeguarding his family’s small coaching center and navigating the cunning schemes of the rival Uncoaching Academy.

The trailer also delves into his strained relationship with his father, shifting dynamics in his community, and the personal sacrifices that come with ambition-driven choices.

Talking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “Jamnapaar Season 1 with its raw, relatable and authentic storyline, struck a chord with audiences across age groups. With Season 2, the storyline progresses to dilemmas that a growing adult one faces in the path to progress. We are excited to bring back this powerful story to our audiences and are certain that it will be met with the same excitement as Season 1.”

Ritvik Sahore mentioned, “Shanky’s journey in Season 2 is about more than just his career. It’s about self-worth, integrity, and standing tall even when life pushes you down. What excited me most was the emotional depth – his clashes with his father, his love for Khyati, and his fight for Jamnapaar. Audiences will see a much more mature, layered, and vulnerable Shanky this season, and I can’t wait for them to experience it.”

On joining the cast this season, Vijay Raaz expressed, "I liked the plot of Jamnapaar because of the complexity of its world. Working with this incredible cast has been a wonderful experience. I’m sure the audiences will enjoy it."

The new season features the return of the core cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Ankita Sehgal, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, Anubha Fatehpuria, Dhruv Sehgal, and Inder Sahani.

“Jamnapaar Season 2” is co-presented by Dot & Key and boAt, co-powered by LinkedIn India and Dr. Fixit. The new season will stream from Oct 10 on Amazon MX Player for free.

--IANS

ps/

