Riteish wishes ‘baiko’ Genelia on b’day: Hope you feel celebrated for everything you are

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) As Genelia Deshmukh turned 38 on Tuesday, actor Riteish Deshmukh showcased his love for his actress-wife, whom he tagged as the "heart of their home."

Taking to Instagram, Riteish, who often shares sneak-peeks into his romantic life with Genelia, shared a gamut of photographs.

The pictures featured him and Genelia through the years along with throwbacks from their younger days, some recent loved-up pictures of the couple and a few with their sons Riaan and Rahyl.

For the caption, Riteish wrote: “Happy Birthday, My Baiko, My Love. Today isn’t just your birthday — it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you. You are so many things in one incredible woman: the one who makes me laugh when I least expect it, the best mother our children could ever ask for, a daughter who leads with love and respect, and a friend who shows up — always.”

The actor said that Genelia is the glue that holds the family together.

“You carry more than anyone realizes, and still somehow give so much of yourself to everyone around you. You’re the strength behind so many of our family’s happiest moments, even when you’re tired, even when no one sees it. You are the glue that holds us together,” he wrote.

Teasing the actress, he wrote: “You never fail to embarrass me — with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter— but I wouldn’t change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back.”

“You’re my loudest cheerleader, my fiercest defender, and the one person I can always count on every single time. You are my anchor and my calm, my favorite teammate in all of life’s chaos. You are, without question the heart of our home — and the one our kids turn to first, every single time.”

Riteish celebrates his wife.

“Today, I hope you feel celebrated for everything you are. You deserve joy, rest, laughter, love — and maybe even a nap without interruptions. You’ve earned every bit of it,” he wrote.

The actor said: “You inspire me to be a better person, someone worthy of having you as a partner- I guess I am just happy counting my blessings, god couldn’t have been kinder to me. I love you so so much my baiko, much more than words can fully express, but I’ll spend my life trying to show you. Happy Birthday Love @geneliad.”

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in 2003 and fell in love. The couple got married in February 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, they had a Christian wedding in the church the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

