Riteish Deshmukh wishes his ‘bhau’ Salman Khan on birthday: Day filled with love, laughter, happiness

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heartwarming message for Bollywood superstar and his “bhau” Salman Khan on his birthday.

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram, and shared a few pictures with the superstar. In the first picture, the actor, dressed in white shirt, and pants can be seen posing with Salman. In the 2nd picture, the two can be seen hugging each other.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “My Dearest Bhau, I wish you the bestest day filled with love, laughter and happiness. I don’t have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me unconditionally, treated me like a brother, like family. I love you Bhau. Happy Happy Birthday!!!! #happybirthdaysalmankhan”.

The two actors share a warm, respectful friendship that has grown over years of working within the Hindi film industry. Though they come from very different backgrounds, their bond is rooted in mutual admiration and a shared sense of loyalty, values Salman is well known for, and which Riteish openly respects.

Riteish has often spoken about Salman’s supportive nature, describing him as someone who stands firmly by his friends in both professional and personal moments. Their camaraderie became more visible during collaborations and industry gatherings, where Salman’s seniority and Riteish’s easygoing humour created a natural rapport. Salman has encouraged Riteish at key points in his career, appreciating his versatility as an actor and producer, while Riteish has acknowledged Salman’s influence as a guiding force in Bollywood.

The two are frequently seen sharing light-hearted banter at events, reflecting a comfort level that goes beyond formal industry ties. What stands out in their friendship is the absence of rivalry and the presence of genuine goodwill. In an industry often marked by shifting alliances, the friendship between Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan remains a steady example of trust, respect, and long-standing camaraderie.

