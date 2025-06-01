June 01, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Riteish Deshmukh shares heartwarming post celebrating birthday of younger son Rahyl

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’, is celebrating his younger son, Rahyl’s birthday.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures of his son playing football. His wife Genelia Deshmukh can also be seen in the pictures.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, “From the moment you came into our lives, you brought a whirlwind of joy, energy, and endless love. Watching you grow into the fearless, fun-loving, football-kicking star that you are has been the greatest adventure of our lives. You run with excitement, dream with your whole heart, and face every challenge with a courage that inspires us. Whether you’re scoring goals on the field or bringing smiles with your laughter, you fill our world with light, love, and so much pride”.

“Never stop being the amazing, brave, and unstoppable Rahyl that we love so much. You make every day brighter just by being you. We love you more than words can ever express. Here’s to a year full of fun, football, and unforgettable adventures. Happy Birthday Beta”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of ‘Housefull 5’. The film features an ensemble cast of 19 actors including Akshay Kumar, joined by returning favourites and some exciting new faces including Abhishek A. Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film is said to be shot on a luxurious cruise that journeys from London to France, to Spain and back to the UK. Its glamour, chaos, and comedy on the deck just how the fans love it.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Housefull 5’ is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025.

