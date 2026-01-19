Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza’s son wins ‘Player of the Match’ title at international soccer tournament 

Mumbai Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Genelia D'Souza is a proud mother as her younger son Raahyl was honoured as the ‘player of the match’ title at his recent football tournament.

The actress highlighting her son's achievement, took to her social media account and mentioned how all his soccer weekends make his ‘Aai Baba’ tired but his smiles make it all worth it.

Sharing a video of little Raahyl standing proud at the tournament with the player of the match card in his hand, the proud mother Genelia couldn't stop beaming with joy.

“Most weekends are soccer weekends and Aai - Baba find it very very tiring but when you see these beautiful smiles everything feels worth it and nothing means more.”

Thanking Raahyl’s coach, Genelia wrote, “Thank you @amaaaann_11 sir for always believing in your team, even when we don’t sometimes but we are all growing together and that’s what matters.”

Earlier, when her younger one left his ‘Aai and Baba’ for a football match, and to be with his team for the soccer tournament, Genelia had shared a video on her social media account where he was seen bidding adieu to his mother Genelia and father Riteish Deshmukh.

Genelia was seen smothering him with kisses while Riteish couldn't stop hugging him.

She had written, “When the little one leaves us to head to stay with his team and Baba and Aai realise the little one is growing up.”

A few months ago, Genelia and Riteish’s older son, Riaan too had taken his first flight without his parents.

Genelia and Riteish both were seen getting emotional on seeing their son grow up and hit a new milestone. She had taken to her social media account to upload a video of her, Riteish, and their younger son Rahyl seeing off Riaan at the airport.

Genelia wrote, "First flight without us. It was always about firsts with us, slowly getting used to the firsts without us.. Go live little ones, grow, experience life - Aai/ Baba/ Rahyo/ Flash will be waiting at home for you (green heart emoji) (sic)."

--IANS

rd/