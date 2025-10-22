Riteish Deshmukh celebrates Diwali in traditional style with Genelia D'Souza and sons

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Ritesh Deshmukh recently gave fans a glimpse of his heartwarming Diwali and Padwa celebrations with wife Genelia D'Souza and their two sons, Riaan and Raahyl.

The actor shared a touching family video and a pair of emotional handwritten letters from his kids on social media. In the video, Ritesh is seen joyfully applying milk, uptan and oil to his sons as a part of the traditional Diwali ritual, turning it into a fun-filled and laughter-filled bonding moment between the father and his boys.

The clip then also shows the children making colourful rangolis, followed by Genelia performing the aarti of her sons as a part of a heartwarming family custom. In a sweet reversal, Ritesh and the boys are also later seen performing Genelia's “aarti”, after which the kids lovingly bow down to seek blessings from their mother.

The video concludes with the family of four, Ritesh, Genelia, Riaan and Raahyl, wishing everyone a happy Diwali and happy Padwa. The actor captioned the video, 'Every year Diwali is celebrated with family in our village Babhalgaon, Latur. This year due to the shoot commitment of Raja Shivaji - we missed being there - but we weren’t going to miss our rituals – Happy Diwali Padwa !!.'

Adding to the emotional celebrations, Ritesh shared pictures of handwritten letters from his sons. One note read, 'Hi Baba!' Happy Diwali! Hope you are having a good time on set. We are missing you for the Diwali lunch, but I know you are doing something that you love. I hope your film succeeds. Another note from his younger son said, 'Hi, Baba!' I know you are working hard for us. Today is Diwali, but I hope the light reaches you.

The Diwali lunch will never be the same without you. Have a great day at the shoot. Love, Rayo Payo. Sharing the letters, Ritesh wrote, 'Nothing better than receiving letters from your kids on Diwali day.' And added, Aur jeene ko kya chahiye. Shooting for Raja Shivaji is special, but receiving letters from boys makes it everlasting.

–IANS

rd/