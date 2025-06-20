Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia's Sitaare Zameen Par 'Best film of the year'

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh has termed wife Genelia D'Souza's "Sitaare Zameen Par" with Aamir Khan as "the best film of the year".

The 'Housefull 5' actor penned an appreciation note on his Instagram handle that read, "Please do yourself a favour — go watch the best film of the year! #SitaareZameenPar is not just a movie, it’s an experience. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry — and by the time it ends, it leaves you a better human being."

"The true ‘sitaares’ of this film are the children — absolutely phenomenal performances that steal your heart and never let go," he added.

Calling Aamir Bollywood's finest actor, he added, "Aamir Khan once again proves why he’s one of the finest actors this country has ever seen. His performance is deeply layered, incredibly nuanced, and profoundly moving."

Praising his better half, Riteish wrote, "@geneliad is pure magic on screen. She lights up every frame with her presence — her eyes say everything, and I say this not just as a husband, but as a genuine fan of her craft."

Giving a shout-out to the director, he went on to share, "@rs.prasanna — take a bow, captain! You’ve created a film that is beautiful, honest, and timeless."

"@divynidhisharma — your words are the soul of this story, beating with empathy and truth.

@nikhilkovale — the production design feels lived-in and authentic, grounding the emotion in a world that feels heartbreakingly real. @shankarehsaanloy ‘s music is pure @aamirkhanproductions," Riteish concluded by praising the technical crew of "Sitaare Zameen Par".

Earlier, actress Tisca Chopra, who has been a part of Aamir Khan's "Taare Zameen Par" also showered "Sitaare Zameen Par" with love and admiration.

Posting a happy photo with the film's team, Tisca penned on her IG, "What Aamir does, only Aamir does. Had the absolute fortune of watching Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by the immensely talented @rs.prasanna, with the entire cast and crew last night.."

Lauding Aamir, she added, "Having worked with Aamir on Taare Zameen Par and followed his extraordinary body of work over the years, my admiration for him—as both an actor and a filmmaker—only continues to grow."

Released on Friday, "Sitaare Zameen Par" has opened to positive reviews.

--IANS

pm/