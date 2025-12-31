December 31, 2025 11:10 AM हिंदी

Rishab Shetty treats with throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa

Rishab Shetty treats with throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sandalwood heartthrob Rishab Shetty treated his InstaFam with some lovely throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa.

In a joint post with his better half, Pragathi Shetty, the 'Kantara' actor shared a set of photos of the two having a great time in Goa with their two little munchkins -son Ranvit Shetty and daughter Raadya Shetty.

Looking stylish in a breezy shirt, black trousers, and a bandana, Rishab posed with his family on what seemed to be a yacht.

"Throwback to the Goa trip (sic)," 'the 'Kirik Party' maker wrote the caption.

From saying something in their son's ears, to simply admiring the vast sea in front of them, to enjoying a candid laugh with the kids, these images capture a wholesome family holiday.

During his visit to Goa, Rishab also met the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the two shared their views on cinema, the state’s cultural heritage, and its ongoing development initiatives.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rishab posted a couple of pictures from the meet at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, in Panjim, where he was also accompanied by his better half, Pragathi.

In the caption, the Kannada star revealed that he was pleasantly surprised by the Chief Minister’s insights on Goa’s growing creative ecosystem. He added that they also talked about the state’s vibrant cultural spirit.

“Had a wonderful time with the Honourable Chief Minister of Goa, @drpramodpsawant Ji, at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panjim. Our conversation about Goa, cinema, development, and the state’s rich cultural spirit was insightful,” Rishab captioned the post.

On the professional front, Rishab recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of "Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1”.

A prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara", the project also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles along with others.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi's 2025 in frames: From Op Sindoor to Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan

PM Modi's 2025 in frames: From Op Sindoor to Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan

'Shifting sands, cosmic contests, dynamic destinies': A made-in-India global fantasy (IANS Book Review)

'Shifting sands, cosmic contests, dynamic destinies': A made-in-India global fantasy (IANS Book Review)

Gul Panag opens up about body changes, recalls putting on a dress ‘trembling in fear’

Gul Panag opens up about body changes, recalls putting on a dress ‘trembling in fear’

Nayanthara’s breathtaking first look as Ganga from Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' released (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Nayanthara’s breathtaking first look as Ganga from Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' released

Ex-Aussie batter Damien Martyn in induced coma after meningitis diagnosis

Ex-Aussie batter Damien Martyn in induced coma after meningitis diagnosis

Silver futures drop 4.6 pc after record rally this year

Silver futures drop 4.6 pc after record rally this year

Dubbing for actor Ken Karunaas's debut film as director begins (Photo Credit: Paarvathaa Entertainments/Instagram)

Dubbing for actor Ken Karunaas's debut film as director begins

Rishab Shetty treats with throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa

Rishab Shetty treats with throwback glimpses of his family trip to Goa

Premier League: Chelsea held by Bournemouth 2-2

Premier League: Chelsea held by Bournemouth 2-2

Stay strong dear Lal, says Mammootty to a grieving Mohanlal (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Stay strong dear Lal, says Mammootty to a grieving Mohanlal