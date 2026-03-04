Rishab Shetty shares some rare moments of his little princess Raadya as she turns a year older

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty took to social media and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his little bundle of joy, daughter Raadya, who turned a year older on Wednesday.

The 'Kantara' actor published a video compilation of some precious family moments of Raadya on his official Instagram handle and wished his 'little princess' using the following words, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the little daughter with mischievous eyes, who brings light and smiles into every home..Happy birthday to our little princess Raadya (sic)", along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

He further added the track "Irula Chandiranu" from the movie "Katha Sangama" as the background score.

Rishab often uses social media to shower love on his near and dear ones on such special occasions.

On February 28, as his better half, Pragathi Shetty, celebrated her birthday, the 'Kirik Party' maker applauded his wife's ability to manage work, kids, and the household at the same time in a sincere post.

"The rare charm within you, strengthened by your delicacy, the maternal affection, the focus on your profession, and the efficiency to manage everything at the same time, fills me with awe. It also brings a lot of pride. In a life of this color, always shining like such a rare daybreak.. nurturing love.. earning fame.. Happy Birthday Pragathi", he penned on the photo-sharing app.

Coming to their love saga, Rishab reportedly met Pragathi at a film event. While the two soon fell for each other, Pragathi's family was initially not in favour of her marriage to Rishab, given the uncertain nature of his profession.

However, overcoming all the hurdles, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017.

The couple is blessed with two children - a son named Ranvit and a daughter named Radhya.

A software engineer by qualification, Pragathi currently works as a costume designer for husband Rishab's films.

