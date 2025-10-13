October 13, 2025 10:35 AM हिंदी

Rishab Shetty reveals he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with 'a swollen leg & exhausted body'

Rishab Shetty reveals he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with 'a swollen leg & exhausted body'

Mumbai Oct 13 (IANS) While we all loved Rishab Shetty in "Kantara: Chapter 1", we did not see all the hardships the Sandalwood star had to undergo to create the cinematic experience on-screen.

On Monday, Rishab took to his Instagram and flaunted his swollen leg, which he got while shooting the climax sequence of "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Revealing that he shot the climax with an exhausted body, the Kannada actor went on to write, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

Earlier, Rishab revealed the number of drafts it took to finalise the screenplay of "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Talking exclusively to IANS, he disclosed that it took 15-16 drafts to achieve a final screenplay of the prequel with every theme and narrative thread that the makers wished to inculcate.

Asked if there were 7-8 drafts or more than that, he shared, “No, I think, 15-16 drafts. Yes, it is almost a 15-16 narration. So, I would say those 15-16 were narration drafts”.

Rishab told IANS, “In the first part, we didn't write many drafts. We wrote 3-4 drafts, and finished writing in 3-4 months, and we went straight to shooting. It was very simple. When we did the prequel, we started the discussion. We started with the story of Shiva's father, we finished that script, the bound script was ready. However, later we understood that the first part needs a backstory, so we thought, ‘Let's go back a little, let's keep it as a beginning, and let's not keep it as a legend’”.

“We finished it then it became a full script, we then understood that we can't say it in a small part, it's a complete backstory,” he informed further.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

BLS International shares crash 17 pc after MEA bars company from new tenders for 2 years

BLS International shares crash 17 pc after MEA bars company from new tenders for 2 years

Rajisha Vijayan breaks down on stage at Bison event; recounts how director Mari Selvaraj saved her from drowning

Rajisha Vijayan breaks down on stage at Bison event; recounts how director Mari Selvaraj saved her from drowning

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Uganda on Oct 15 for Non-Aligned Movement meet

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Uganda on Oct 15 for Non-Aligned Movement meet

Farhan Akhtar says Big B’s handwritten letter ‘is most prestigious award of all’

Farhan Akhtar says Big B’s handwritten letter ‘is most prestigious award of all’

Gold prices may touch Rs 1.3 lakh this Dhanteras, Rs 1.5 lakh likely by 2026

Gold prices may touch Rs 1.3 lakh this Dhanteras, Rs 1.5 lakh likely by 2026

No appeals received regarding errors in final voter list: Bihar CEO

No appeals received regarding errors in final voter list: Bihar CEO

Jackie Shroff remembers late stars Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar

Jackie Shroff remembers late stars Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar

PM Gati Shakti stands as cornerstone in journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

PM Gati Shakti stands as cornerstone in journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: Piyush Goyal

Rishab Shetty reveals he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with 'a swollen leg & exhausted body'

Rishab Shetty reveals he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with 'a swollen leg & exhausted body'

Cummins says he 'less likely' to feature in Ashes opener in Perth

Cummins says he's 'less likely' to feature in Ashes opener in Perth