Rishab Shetty 'honored' to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda post Kantara Chapter 1 success

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) Sandalwood sensation Rishab Shetty felt honored as he met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday as part of the celebration of the success of his latest release "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1".

During the meet, the Kannada actor received a few pearls of wisdom and a loving pat on the head from Deve Gowda.

Dropping a photo of himself with the former PM on social media, Rishab expressed his delight with the following words, "This is not just a mere meeting; it is a beautiful conversation with the senior spirit of our land. The moments of receiving the blessings of former Prime Minister Shri H. D. Devegowda, who rose to the highest position in the land and enhanced the glory of Kannadigas. His words of experience and loving pat on the head have filled me with even more strength. May this love and blessing always remain. (sic)"

"It was an honour to meet our respected former Prime Minister, Shri H. D. Devegowda avaru, and seek his blessings. His wisdom, simplicity, and humility continue to inspire generations. Truly, a moment filled with grace and gratitude," he added.

Earlier, Rishab disclosed that he shot the climax of "Kantara: Chapter 1" with 'a swollen leg & exhausted body'

Sharing a couple of stills of his painted and swollen feet on Insta, he penned, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

Rishab presently seems to be on a religious yatra after receiving an overwhelming response for his latest release. The 'Kirik Party' actor recently offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, along with a visit to the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

Up next, Rishab is expected to seek blessings at the sacred Murudeshwari Temple in Bihar.

