Reliance Industries' gross debt rises 7 pc at Rs 3.47 lakh crore in FY25, net debt hits Rs 1.17 lakh crore

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) gross debt and net debt for the financial year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3.47 lakh crore ($40.7 billion) and Rs 1.17 lakh crore ($13.7 billion) respectively, according to the company's integrated Annual Report 2024-25.

The company had registered Rs 3.24 lakh crore in gross debt in FY24.

Despite a strong internal cash flow generation, India's biggest private sector conglomerate's leverage remains noteworthy, underscoring the capital-intensive nature of its operations.

"Robust internal cashflow generation supported investments in growth opportunities across business, while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and investment grade credit ratings," the company said in its Annual Report.

Meanwhile, the Mukesh Ambani-led company reported capital expenditure for the financial year at Rs 1,31,107 crore ($15.3 billion). In FY 2023-24, capex stood at Rs 1,31,769 crore.

According to the company's annual report, in FY25, investments were largely directed towards new O2C projects, Retail store expansion, augmenting Digital Services infrastructure and building manufacturing assets in New Energy.

Meanwhile, RIL's standalone revenue was at Rs 5,57,163 crore ($65.2 billion), lower by 3.1 per cent as compared to Rs 5,74,956 crore in FY24.

EBITDA for the standalone entity fell 14.2 per cent to Rs 74,163 crore ($8.7 billion) from Rs 86,393 crore for the year-ago period, the company said.

Despite strong coverage from leading brokerages after the Indian conglomerate reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1 FY26), RIL shares fell more than 7% over the past 30 days.

According to market analysts, the stock is currently in a corrective phase because the Mukesh Ambani-led company has suffered a significant setback as a result of US President Donald Trump's crackdown on India's imports of Russian oil.

In order to process the cheap crude at its massive oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, RIL was a major importer.

However, the shares may start attracting investors from next week as the US hinted at not imposing additional 25 per cent tariffs on the import of Russian oil.

Brokerages like Morgan Stanley, Motilal Oswal, Novuma, and Macquarie have either maintained or increased their rating for RIL's stock after the company reported a strong 78% year-over-year increase in its net profit at Rs 26,994 crore in Q1.

