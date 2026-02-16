Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction while attending A$AP Rocky’s fashion show

February 16, 2026 5:17 AM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Rihanna recently suffered a Wardrobe Malfunction while she was supporting her partner A$AP Rocky’s latest fashion endeavors.

However, the singer didn’t let a little wardrobe slip stop her from supporting, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘We Found Love’ singer, 37, stepped out in New York City wearing an all-black ensemble to support her longtime boyfriend, 37, at his third AWGE fashion show during New York Fashion Week. But as she arrived at the Hall des Lumières donning a black leather jacket that featured fur-trim detailing and a daring long slit down the back, the slit seemed to open a little too wide in the back before Rihanna reached back to adjust her jacket and cover her behind, all while paparazzi continued snapping photos.

As per ‘People’, the singer recovered seamlessly and proceeded to sit front and center for the New York debut of A$AP Rocky’s fashion line creative agency AWGE's Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

“I’m always proud of my man”, Rihanna told New York Post’s Alexa at the event. “My guy’s creative and a genius”.

Rihanna’s latest outing comes just over two weeks after she chatted with Dior about her favorite pieces from its spring, summer collection after attending the brand’s fashion show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The nine-time Grammy winner and the rapper share two sons, Riot, 2, and RZA, 3, and daughter Rocki, whom they welcomed in September. Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020, and often talk openly about their plans for the future.

“I loved the accessories, the bags, the shoes, the earrings, everything was perfectly made, super well done, super whimsical. Everything made me excited. It was a very thrilling show”, she added.

