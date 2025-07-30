Rights group accuses Pakistani agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving Baloch families

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) As the ongoing protest by Baloch families outside the National Press Club in Islamabad entered 15th day on Wednesday, the Human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) accused Pakistan's law enforcement agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving families.

It said that the people not affiliated with any media outlet arrive every day and take close up videos of protesters, especially male students with clear intention of profiling and intimidating them.

According to the statement, the ongoing protest in Islamabad calls for immediate release of BYC leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. BYC urged journalists, human rights defenders, and the people to stand in solidarity with Baloch people.

In a statement shared on X, BYC stated, "Day 15 – Islamabad Sit-In: Today marks the 15th consecutive day of the peaceful protest by Baloch families outside the National Press Club, Islamabad, demanding the immediate release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. But instead of being heard, these grieving families face daily surveillance by LEAs. Individuals not affiliated with any media outlet arrive daily, capturing close-up videos of participants especially young male students with clear intentions of profiling and intimidating them. "

"Meanwhile, the road to the Press Club remains still sealed, camp is not allowed despite scorching heat. Yet, in the face of all this: These families refuse to break. They have continued their resistance. We call on: journalists, human rights defenders, and all conscious citizens to break their silence and visit the sit-in. Amplify their voices. Stand in solidarity," it added.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, said on Wednesday, that five Baloch people have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces between July 25-29 and condemned the enforced disappearances of Baloch people.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Between July 25 and 29, 2025, five Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared from different districts of Balochistan by Pakistani security forces. Shahbeer Ahmed, a driver from Nushki, was abducted from his home. Nazeer Ahmed, a student from Khuzdar, was taken from a football ground in Panjgur. Muhammad Asghar, a shopkeeper from Kalat, was also abducted from Panjgur’s on the same day. Sajjad Noor, who runs a mobile shop in Kallar Mashkai, was detained from Main Bazaar Fida Baloch from Kech, was forcibly disappeared from a public park in Gwadar. Paank strongly condemned these enforced disappearances. Paank strongly condemns these enforced disappearances and holds the Pakistani state fully responsible for the lives and safety of the abducted individuals."

On July 27, Paank said that Balochistan witnessed 84 cases of enforced disappearances and 33 cases of extrajudicial killings in the month of June. In its recent report titled ‘Balochistan Human Rights Report – June 2025’, Paank has documented cases of particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Paank noted that the data mentioned in the report is based on verified reports from June 2025 and demonstrates the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared in June, as per the report. Among them, many were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody. According to the report, the Pakistani military is reportedly detaining and killing individuals without any legal process, often for unknown reasons. Paank said that 33 cases of extrajudicial killings were reported in Balochistan in June, 2025.

